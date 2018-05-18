Robert Ebert and Nanobots in the Future

Nanobots are currently one of the most researched tools in the world. Although most individuals are unfamiliar with the concept of these tiny devices, they can be quite powerful. In simple terms, they are robots that are built within one-nanometer body frame. That enables them to access areas that would otherwise be impossible to reach. Also, it makes them compatible for cellular-level issues that people used to only see via microscopes. Nanobots are currently not accessible for mainstream use. So, what are some of the benefits that people may see from these robots soon?

Medical Purposes

Arguably, one of the main uses of nanobots will be medicine-based. After all, a lot of diseases originate on a cellular level and are impossible to spot. Additionally, treatment delivery could be a lot more effective if nano-level precision was used.

Detecting Cancer

One of the main reasons why cancer remains a notorious condition is due to people’s inability to foresee it. Generally, the only way to recognize the disease is to start analyzing its symptoms. At that point, however, people are often too late in the process to fully recover. With nanobots, discovering that cells are mutating could be easier. The tiny robots could be placed throughout the body and search for cells that show signs of cancer. Eventually, one might even see nanobots lead the fight against the disease.

Finding Bacteria

Similarly, nanobots might be able to detect bacteria and various infections. Although it would depend on the programming, these robots could be used to find parasites. That would enable doctors to target patients with infections better. Also, it would make it easy to find areas that are affected and spot-treat with surgical interventions, if needed.

Clear Clogged Blood Vessels

Heart attacks and strokes have many things in common. One of those is the fact that they kill millions of people every year. Another is that both of them originate from clogged blood vessels. In case of heart attacks, the majority arise due to blocked coronary arteries. Stroke, similarly, also arises due to a clogged artery in the brain. So, what is one way to prevent these tragedies? Well, using nanobots to uncover arteries that carry a high risk of blockage could be a solution. Luckily, nanobots happen to be the right size that is necessary to access these areas. Thus, one of their purposes might be related to preventative medicine.

Mimicking Antibodies

When a human body undergoes a cold, flu, or any infection, their immune system responds. In a way, the immune system serves as a line of defense that protects the body from bacteria and diseases. With certain conditions, however, the antibodies in an immune system may be weak. Consequently, battling any condition becomes nearly impossible. After nanobots go through some more development, one could expect to see them take the role of antibodies.

Pollution

Nanobots will do wonders for the future medicine, but how will they affect other aspects of life? Well, with proper techniques, they could be used in reducing sea and air pollution. Robert Ebert is a banking expert that worked in multiple large cities. One common issue with his locations, however, was the high degree of pollution. Robert Ebert noticed an increasing number of his friends and colleagues becoming unwell due to toxins in the air. He decided to fight back and became an investor in nanotechnology.

Nanobots could be programmed to battle air toxins. Graphemes coated bots, known as “scrubbers” could be deployed in polluted water and air to help them return to a healthy state. Ultimately, the robots would aim to undo the damage that industrial revolution has wrought on our natural resources.

Engineering

As one moves away from the use of nanobots in medicine, the options start looking more and more unrealistic. Nevertheless, using these tools in certain areas of engineering is as far as they might go. Although their size makes them unable to deal with massive constructions, they could help with smaller projects. For example, wiring and wire diagnostics could be completed faster if nanobots did it. To see such a thing happen, however, a lot more innovation must occur. Lastly, nanobots could become the primary source of other nanobots in the future. After all, building something so small requires a lot of sophisticated work. With computer knowledge that these robots carry, they would be able to build faster. In a sense, it would look like a small army of robots building one another. And, although it may seem humorous, this would be the most sustainable way for mass production. The tiny frame of nanobots is packed with enough technology to drive the price up. So, it would pay off to have a way of minimizing the production costs at least.