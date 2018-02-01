Raymond Falite Talks Hobbies and Travels

Raymond Falite is a co-founder of a prominent heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business. Together with his brother, he started the company over four decades ago, and it presently employs 45 people. Most of their success came from steady growth that took a lot of hard work and dedication. By providing high-quality services and paying utmost respect to customer care, Falite was able to expand the client base to more residential and commercial customers via word of mouth.

Besides having the necessary expertise in the HVAC industry, Raymond Falite also knows major business principles and strategies. Recently, he developed a new model that focuses on working with smaller clients. This approach shifted the market he targets and enabled him to get involved with smaller projects. Since his company has continued thriving, Falite’s plan obviously worked.

To guarantee good working environment, Falite invites his employees to operate in a team-based system. This way, ideas that take place originate from any and all layers of the company. Besides his work life, he is a well-known traveler that has been to many European countries. When he is not in his office working, Falite can be found exercising in the gym, boating, or doing some snow-related activities like skiing or riding snowmobiles. One of the reasons he maintained his spirit and inspiration throughout the 40-year career in the HVAC field is the versatility of his hobbies.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Unlike a lot of my peers, I hate being idle. When I’m not working, I enjoy going to the gym and exercising. This helps me combat multiple hours of sitting in my office which can be tremendously taxing on the body. I also have a few not-so-traditional hobbies like ski shooting and trap shooting. Being able to focus on things of little importance like shooting the clay pigeon help me relax and not think about work.

How do you stay organized with so many ventures?

I tend to use multiple planners that are cloud-synced to my phone and laptop. This enables me to stay on-the-go while having the ability to access my schedule for the day at any time. This morning I went to get a quick workout, and I think I skimmed my daily events three or four times just to make sure I am not running late for anything. I mean, after years of experience I kind of learn to micro-organize every minute of every day which helps me get a lot of things done.

What are some countries you have traveled to thus far?

I enjoyed going to Spain and Portugal. It was interesting to see how two bordering countries can be completely different. Spain also surprised me with all the beauties it possesses, some of which I noticed carried over to the United States. I also had a chance to visit Italy at one point. For some reason, I expected it to mirror Spain a little, given that the language is so similar, yet it did the opposite. Still, visiting the Colosseum, Florence Cathedral, and trying to picture-hold the Leaning Tower of Pisa were some of my highlights of all my visits to Europe.

What is one advice you would give to people traveling for leisure?

Turn your phone off. Although I micro-manage my days using planners, I never do this when traveling. I tend to let my journeys, whenever they are non-business-related, be as spontaneous as possible. It took me awhile to learn that a quick phone call from back home can put me in a very unproductive state of mind and ruin my entire day when I am abroad. I mean, there is a limit to how much I can contribute from overseas anyway, which is why I turn my electronics off and enjoy some time for myself.

Do you prefer your summers or winters given all the activities above?

I would have to go with winters. I have nothing against a hot, long summer, but winters are when most of my snow activities take place. I mean, I can’t go skiing in the summer unless I travel somewhere. Also, have you ever driven a powerful snowmobile like the Arctic Cat ZR or Yamaha RS Vector? I can assure there is no way to get any use of these during the summer. Additionally, my daily routines that include going to the gym will not change during any of the four seasons. Thus, I think of myself as the snow guy.

Is there anything you would have done differently in the last few years?

Not really. I sometimes wish I had more time to go boating in Fort Lauderdale. As with skis, boats are my passion, and I could have done a better job of dedicating this hobby more time.