Pierre Courchesne Explains How Hair Loss can be Symptomatic of Larger Health Issues

Hair loss is an extremely common affliction that can cause people to feel uncomfortable with their appearance. When people experience hair loss, they lose their youthful appearance and may feel self-conscious. Up to two-thirds of men will experience some hair loss by the age of 50. Women also experience hair loss. Up to half of the female population will have some hair loss by the age of 50.

Dr. Pierre Courchesne of Le Centre de Médecine & Chirurgie Esthétique examines the causes and offers solutions for people dealing with hair loss. Hair loss can be dealt with and corrected if it is approached early on. If people wait too long to deal with hair loss, it can be much more difficult to achieve the desired appearance.

Causes of Hair Loss

Hair loss is caused by a combination of poor health, hormonal changes, and physical conditions. When a person does not consume enough protein, the hair follicles suffer. Avoiding yo-yo dieting and rapid weight loss are ways to conserve hair. When the body is in poor health, it is not able to devote energy to the growth of hair.

The most common forms of hair loss, male and female pattern baldness, are caused by hormonal changes. As a person ages, his or her hormone levels begin to decrease. Androgens like testosterone (also present in women in smaller amounts than in men) keep the hair youthful, and when they naturally reduce over time, the hair follicles are affected. This condition is most often hereditary in nature.

Medical conditions can also cause hair loss. Hormonal changes such as those that happen in pregnancy and menopause as well as thyroid problems can affect the growth of hair.

Alopecia areata is another health condition which causes hair loss. With this condition, the hair falls out in circular patches. This is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the follicles.

Some drugs and medication, especially those for high blood pressure, heart problems, depression, cancer, and arthritis can also cause hair loss. Radiation therapy is another culprit of hair loss, though this is generally temporary.

A serious life event or major shock can also cause hair loss. This causes hair to fall out by the handful. It is often a temporary effect, and the hair will grow back given time.

Mistreating the hair is another major cause of hair loss. Traction alopecia happens when the hair is pulled back too tightly. Pigtails and cornrows can cause this problem. The use of hot oil treatments is another cause of hair loss. Permanent waves can cause scarring on the scalp. This type of hair loss is not reversible.

Medications

Medications are available which can slow the progress of hair loss. Corticosteroids are especially helpful for people with alopecia areata. Minoxidil, for example, stimulates the hair follicles and enables new growth. Anthralin enhances the body’s natural immune response. Diphencyprone causes a small allergic reaction on the skin. White blood cells cluster in the area and reawaken hair follicles.

Surgical Solutions

For many people with hair loss, the condition has advanced beyond the point where medications will help. For these patients, Dr. Courchesne offers surgical solutions. The doctor can perform hair transplants and correct old transplants. The doctor can also micrograft existing hair onto the thinning areas.

Hair restoration surgery has made leaps and bounds over the past several years. If a patient received a hair restoration years ago and is unhappy with the results, a more modern procedure may help them to achieve better hair growth.

Preserve Your Hair

Through a combination of proper nutrition, medications, and surgery, anyone can achieve a fuller head of hair. However, it is best to take action quickly. Dr. Pierre Courchesne is able to help patients with all types of hair loss to become more confident with their appearance.