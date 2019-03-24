Living in a world where the discrepancies between social classes and earning levels are continuously getting larger can be very difficult. The reason why is that certain individuals will perpetually increase their wealth while others constantly struggle to make ends meet. In those cases, it may be difficult for those layers of society to connect and work through their problems together. After all, the rich will stick with the rich while those who may be below the poverty line will seldom be included in the ventures of high-earning individuals. The outcome? Paul Brunst believes a society in which people are constantly growing apart without any possible way to bridge the widening gap between them.

Fortunately, there have always been men and women who are willing to step out of their comfort zone and aid others. Courtesy of them, volunteering has evolved to become the regular practice for millions of Americans who do it as an essential part of their daily life. Still, however, having millions of volunteers would be a mind-boggling statistic if one did not know that the U.S. is home to more than 325 million individuals. In translation, there is a shortage of those who are willing to give back to the community. So, why should the ones who seldom engage in any type of volunteering or community events look into getting involved?

Makes an Impact and Affects the Future

The most obvious answer to the question above is to make an impact. Giving back to the community impacts the entire community positively. For instance, working with young adults who may need professional mentorship or other kinds of help will set them up for success. Then, they will be much more likely to achieve their goals and become the next generation of leaders that will bring prosperity to the community in question. Thus, volunteering in the present can make an impact that will be shown in the way that society evolves a few years from now.

Meeting People

Unless one is content with giving back through anonymous financial contributions, they will have to meet new people. For instance, attending volunteering events brings people together with all other volunteers who are there for the same reason. More importantly, it helps them meet the individuals that they are helping. These interactions are incredibly useful as they can lead to long-term relationships that both parties benefit from. Obviously, the person receiving aid will benefit because they are getting assistance. The volunteer, on the other hand, will be able to learn about new perspectives of those who most likely come from very different walks of life.

Learning

A lot of events where one gives back to their community are based on people’s existing skills. So, according to a patriotic American who values community involvement, Paul Brunst, people should be able to help others with a minimal amount of training. A good example would be individuals like accountants or financial experts who can aid others during the process of credit rebuilding, tax filing, and so on. Often, however, the person offering the free service will get to benefit by learning something new as well. For instance, an accountant doing someone’s tax return for free might learn a new provision of the Internal Revenue Code while preparing the papers.

Self-Reflection and Growth

By meeting new people and getting to learn about their life stories, one should find themselves in a position of self-reflection. That means that they will be able to look at their own life and see what they may be able to do better. As Paul Brunst advises, this will then lead to a lot of growth. After all, surrounding oneself with individuals who may be less fortunate will teach invaluable lessons about humility and humbleness.

Personal Satisfaction

Ultimately, simply getting a small dosage of personal satisfaction could prove to be all it takes for someone to give back. The reason why is that humans are built in a way that makes them prone to interaction and involvement. Although there are some exceptions to the rule, most people prefer to be a part of a group and have others to share their memories with. Well, being in a position to help someone who has nothing to offer in return is the ultimate act of selflessness that will always lead to satisfaction.