Marcus Fernandez On His Law Career

Marcus Fernandez is a Tampa personal injury attorney currently working at Kinney Fernandez & Boire. With more than ten years of experience, he worked with dozens of associates and satisfied clients. Nonetheless, he did not always intend on pursuing a law degree. Instead, he began his endeavors by studying history. Soon, however, he realized that he could aid more people from Florida by becoming an attorney. At KF&B, he works alongside two professionals whose skills parallel his. Such well-rounded practice is also one of the main reason for his wide-known success.

Mr. Fernandez obtained his law degree in Texas. Soon after graduating, however, he went back to Florida to work for the local industry where he was raised. Although serving as Tampa personal injury attorney comes with competition, he built quite a name for himself. Now, residents from the entire state come to seek his legal expertise. Additionally, he often volunteers for the community to provide additional help. Moving forward, Marcus Fernandez will continue to pursue court success and grow his practice by helping clients.

You originally went to college to obtain a history degree. What made you prolong your studies and become an attorney?

After studying history, I realized that a lot of job opportunities in that field revolve around teaching. Although education is an amazing profession, I wanted to do something else. My main priority was to find an interactive industry where I can help people. So, I spoke with a few seasoned experts, and they all pointed me towards the world of law. Eventually, I decided to give it a chance, and I applied to a law school in Texas.

Were the studies related to law somewhat similar to your history program?

In a sense. Going through the history program was based on a never-ending notion of essays. Most of my classes were reading-heavy and not exactly interaction-oriented. In law school, on the other hand, things were slightly different. Although there was still a plethora of reading, we spent a lot of time doing case studies. That helped me gain some exposure to real-life scenarios and engage in teamwork.

What cases do you currently work on the most?

It somewhat varies. Generally speaking, I spend most of my time working with clients seeking damages for multiple reasons. Right now, a lot of it is related to car accidents. In the past, I also did litigation based on injury by corporate negligence.

Is there a lot of competition within your industry?

Certainly. I am noticing an upward trend of attorneys who are starting to practice in Tampa. People will be able to seek help from more outlets. Simultaneously, I am doing my best to stay ahead of everyone else. Luckily, our practice is quite old, and we currently hold a considerable portion of the market share.

Do you always work remotely or is your job office-based?

As with most attorney, I spend the majority of my time at the office. Of course, if there are court proceedings, I attend those as needed. Generally, however, we do not work remotely as our clients come to see us and not the other way around. Not to mention that all of my paperwork and resources are located inside of my office. You can imagine how inconvenient it would be to carry those around everywhere.

If you could go back, would you do anything differently?

Probably not. I think that my career, though it is not perfect, helped me achieve a lot of goals. During the past decade, I worked with countless clients and helped hundreds of people. Also, I get to spend every day doing something that I genuinely love.

What are your plans for the upcoming ten years and how do you intend to achieve your goals?

I foresee myself working here for another ten years. We are building something much bigger than a basic law firm, and we hope to expand soon. One of my goals is to help facilitate that growth by bringing in more clients. After all, the only way for us to expand is to have more demand. Besides that, I do intend on doing more pro-bono work that will help low-income families. Right now, I try to do that at least once a year. In the future, I am hoping to be able to complete at least half a dozen pro-bono cases.

Do you have any advice for pre-law professionals who are entering law school soon?

Be ready to dedicate yourself one-hundred percent! Otherwise, you should seek another program. A career in law is as exciting as it is demanding. So, you should be ready to study hard for the next few years.