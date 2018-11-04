Why Manor Lake Australian Labradoodles Recommend the Breed for Your Next Pet

The Australian Labradoodle is a hybrid breed that started with combining the best of the Labrador Retriever, Standard Poodle, Irish Water Spaniel, and the American and English Cocker Spaniels.

Australian Labradoodles were established in Australia over 35 years ago with the goal being guide-dog-like temperament and allergy-asthma-friendly with low to no shedding. Charming, friendly, and healthy, these dogs make perfect family pets. Manor Lake Australian Labradoodles have compiled this list of reasons why you should consider one of these amazing dogs for your next canine companion.

Social Ability

Australian Labradoodles are social dogs who adapt easily to a variety of situations. They are good with children of all ages as well as other dogs and cats. Their laid-back personalities and eager to please nature make an excellent fit with most families. They especially like other Australian Labradoodles and seem to know it when they meet another dog of their own breed.

Trainability and Intuitiveness

Australian Labradoodles are people-pleasers, which makes them very trainable. They want to please their favorite people. Picking up your keys? They immediately are watching you see if they get to go on a car ride.

Clicker-training, poochie-bell training, snapping your fingers as a que, or any other type of training is easily mastered with consistency in this breed due to their high level of intelligence, says Manor Lake Australian Labradoodles.

Long Lifespan

These dogs have a long lifespan of 13 to 15 years, depending on the quality of care and frequency of visits to the veterinarian. Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is never easy, but a long lifespan will give you the comfort of knowing that you have spent many happy years with your best friend. Hybrid breeds are known to have hybrid vigor not possessed by other breeds.

Non-Shedding and Allergy/Asthma-Friendly

Australian Labradoodles are a good choice for families with allergies and asthma as they are non-shedding. Coats vary from wavy fleece to curly wool with both being soft and silky. Results are more predictable with generation to generation of Australian Labradoodles bred to the same as compared to early generation Labrador and Poodle cross.

Relaxed and Steady Temperament

The Australian Labradoodle was originally bred to be a service dog, meaning that its loving personality shines through. They are well-prepared to be Canine Good Citizens (CGC) therapy and service animals with training. Many have been trained for seizure alert work, high blood sugar detection, PTSD alert, narcolepsy alert, and many other specific pieces of training. They are sweet-natured, affectionate, and intuitive pets that make very loyal and loving companions. They love to play ball, swim, or any other activity that your family enjoys.

Advantages Over Early Generation Labradoodles

Early generation Labradoodles, such as FI or F2s, are those who are only a few generations away from the original dog breeds that went into their creation. These dogs are not as predictable as multi-generation Australian Labradoodles you have may have shed or you may not – as well as possible inconsistencies in temperament and size. The Australian Labradoodle has been selectively bred for temperament over many years.

Choosing Your Perfect Pet

When you are choosing just the right puppy for your family, you can trust in your breeder to match your needs with the puppy’s personality. Puppies from an established long-term breeder like Manor Lake Australian Labradoodles, a breeder in operation for over 16 years, are consistent, reliable, and can be counted on to be there for the life of your puppy. When you choose an Australian Labradoodle puppy, you will add joy and love, to your family. Your dog will be a beloved part of your family and will give you many happy years with little to no shedding and less dander in their coat.