Kola Adesina Discusses Modernization of Africa’s Energy Infrastructure

Kola Adesina is the managing director for Sahara Power Group. He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Insurance. As one of the few professionals with such levels of knowledge, he was able to facilitate modernization of Africa’s energy sector.

Given that he helped improve the country’s energy infrastructure, Kola Adesina is also a favorite resource for many governments around the continent. They often utilize his professional expertise and experience. Additionally, he spends the vast majority of his time working with young adults who are his mentees. In fact, one of his repeated investments is focused on youth development where he creates opportunities for talented entrepreneurs.

What team-bonding activities does your company do?

There is an entire department that ensures all of our internal events are correctly handled. They usually come up with ideas on where and when our next gathering will be. We also ask employees for their input. For example, if enough people want to see some sporting event, we will try to make it happen. Similarly, if a lot of people dislike the upcoming schedule, we do our best to change it.

How do you fight off the competition and new companies in your market?

Although we face a lot of competitors, our focus entirely revolves around the existing clientele. Meaning, we spend more time worrying about those who are already buying from us than those who may be competing with us. That approach enables the company to meet the clients’ need and minimize the likelihood of them switching to our competitor.

Can you talk about one challenge that you faced in the last 12 months?

Separating political events from our daily atmosphere in the office was quite challenging. A lot of corporations are forced to step out and make statements almost daily. We try to distance ourselves by shifting all of our attention to the projects that are happening.

What does the future hold for your company?

We are looking forward to the technological advances that present themselves almost daily. Our employees have to learn to serve the clients better continually. At the same time, meeting demand in a growing market is another crucial factor. I believe that our ability to overcome upcoming issues will be a great indicator of our future success.

Do you think you will remain in your current position for the foreseeable future?

I wish I could answer that question with a simple “yes” or “no.” One can never be entirely sure about their future. I would like to believe that my career will continue advancing.

Can you give us a brief overview of your education?

I have multiple college degrees. My bachelor’s degree with a focus on insurance is what started the ball rolling though. I originally wanted to do something business-related and doing that program seemed like a great fit. After spending years in the industry, I am glad to say that my choice paid off.

What are some of your day-to-day duties nowadays?

I spend a lot of time interacting with other employees here. I have to regularly coordinate with other teams and ensure that we are all up to date. I also tend to take charge on large client meetings were our long-term buyers come to get informed. Those can be instances where they want to receive an update on their situation.

What is your advice for an aspiring professional?

Know your strengths and your weaknesses. Once you learn what you are good at, spend all of your time specializing in that particular area. Doing this will help you save time by not trying to build a career using skills that are your weak spots. Also, do not waste time attempting to turn your shortcomings into strengths. Some young people believe that they have to be great at everything. On the contrary, you only need to be good at one thing that can become the focus of your career. So, when you discover that niche, spend all of your time turning it into a revenue-generating endeavor.