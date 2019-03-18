Joseph Vessecchia’s Top Ten Subject Lines for Cold E-Mail Responses

Sending tons of emails is often mandatory in day-to-day sales operations. Using email is generally the preferred method of communication, and many professionals rely on it over other outlets.

The problem, however, starts arising when one has to get everyone to respond to their inquiry. Even if the email is addressed to only one person, getting that individual to respond can turn into a nightmare. So, how does one resolve this issue?

The solution can be found in the use of effective subject lines. So, before they ever open the actual email, they will be able to glance over that subject line and determine if it is worthy of their attention.

Therefore, knowing how to leverage creative and attention-grabbing subject lines can make the difference between a low response rate and a great one. The top ten examples of what I’ve seen success with are shown below.

1. Response Required

Since the email was invented, the most obvious way to get people to respond has been to ask for it explicitly. So, instead of hoping that they will get back to your inquiry after reading it, mandating a response before they even see the email has proven to work well. Moreover, it does not matter if someone has a pre-existing relationship with the recipient or if it is a cold email, the “response required” subject line tends to work very well.

2. Do Not Open This E-mail

Playing with some concepts of reverse psychology is generally not advised in business. If, however, one has a fun work environment and boundaries allow for it, they should see how the “do not open this e-mail” subject line performs. Generally, it will have a higher-than-average response rate since people will be motivated to do the opposite of what was asked of them.

3. About Our Discussion

Sometimes, one may want to establish an email communication with a person that they only interacted with once or twice. According to software salesman Joseph Vessecchia, this is where one should refer to that interaction to help the recipient remember who the sender is—or just to imply a familiar conversation.

4. Song Quotes

When reaching out to those who proved to be open to informal communication, using song quotes can be a great idea. This, of course, should usually be done tastefully. “Call me, maybe?”

5. Person X Suggested I Reach Out

The easiest way to break through the unknown is to build credibility by name-dropping someone who both parties know. So, if a person has never received an email from someone, they are more likely to respond if a person that they are familiar with is mentioned.

6. The Best Email You Will Ever Read

Having a confident title is usually going to be fruitful as the person receiving the email will be curious about the content. After all, consider receiving an email with a subject line such as this one. Most individuals will want to open it just to see if it is indeed the best email they ever read.

7. I Can Help You

There are a few things that people are almost always open to. Well, getting help with something tends to be one of those instances where they will be happy to respond. Of course, Joseph Vessecchia advises that one should actually be able to help and not just use it as a catch-phrase. No hollow statements here.

8. I Need Your Help

On the flip side of the scenario above, it is human nature to help one another whenever possible. So, seeing a subject line where someone is asking for help will often prompt them to see what the issue at hand is.

9. Are You Available At ___?

Subject lines with direct questions and not a lot of content in the e-mail are typically going to be successful as the recipient has to do very little work to follow-up.

10. I Really Loved Your Work

Ultimately, praising the recipient for something in the subject line will usually get them to open the rest of the email and respond promptly. Why? Because they are going to want to show gratefulness for positive criticism. You can usually find their work on LinkedIn.