Jeanne Rowzee on Recruiting Young Adults for Non-Profit

Running a non-profit organization tends to be the polar opposite of having a regular, for-profit business. Besides the obvious difference when it comes to earnings, these types of ventures are different from many other angles. First, they tend to operate in sectors that are not commonly targeted by businesses that want to maximize earnings. For instance, non-profit organizations are known to stand for social causes. In entrepreneurship, however, the main bottom line revolves around earnings, and there is very little room to be vigilant about a cause when it’s not economically beneficial to do so.

Additionally, non-profit organizations are much different than regular ventures from the administrative side as well. Besides not having to worry as much about taxes, they also need to hire a different kind of workforce. Unfortunately, it can be quite difficult to incentivize people to join a company that operates in this market. The reason why is that a lot of non-profits will require volunteers. So, how can companies who fit these criteria maximize the number of young adults that will be interested enough to take action?

Make It Relatable

People are seldom going to join a venture that they know very little about. One could go even further and say that individuals who may have the knowledge but lack the necessary experience will be just as uninterested. For instance, a person that is well aware of the pollution problem in their city may not always join a cause that aims to combat this issue. Someone who knows about that pollution and has a family member who struggles with asthma, per se, will be much more likely to join as their knowledge is accompanied by personal experience.

Therefore, finding individuals who will be interested in working for a non-profit should be a search for those who can relate to the topic in question. Doing so will allow one to surround themselves with a group of passionate individuals who are highly motivated to make a difference.

Facilitate Incentives

Besides finding people who have personal correlations with the issue at hand, those who want to attract young adults to their non-profits should set certain incentives in place. Although this approach obviously goes against the essential principle of “volunteer” work, it is often mandatory to ensure people will participate. So, according to a non-profit organizer Jeanne Rowzee, companies should look for things that their prospective workers need.

A great example would be finding college students who need to earn course credit by conducting volunteer work. In such scenarios, the organization will be able to interact with young adults who may become passionate about the cause after experiencing some volunteering. Additionally, the fact that almost every professor will be inclined to allow something like this to take place further simplifies the matter.

Advocate on Social Media

When targeting young adults with anything, campaigns must always include outreach on social media platforms. The reason for this is quite obvious as the vast majority of this generation is heavily influenced by the trends displayed on their social media. Thus, if they are constantly seeing a volunteering opportunity that is right around their region, they are more likely to join. Not to mention how leveraging social media can help raise awareness about the organization in general and make it easier to recruit workers in the future.

Create a Competition

Jeanne Rowzee further stresses the importance of appealing to the people’s competitive side. Even though most individuals are hesitant to admit that they have an extremely competitive nature, businesses that need volunteering help should not neglect this fact. Instead, they should take advantage of it by structuring their volunteering event as a competition.

In translation, making people compete with one another is almost bound to lead to a higher productivity level as well as more efficiency. The reason why is that healthy competition is proven to serve as an incredible motivator towards getting more accomplished.

Represent an Important Topic

In the end, it does not matter how great the incentives or social media popularity is if one failed to choose an important topic. So, people who want to operate as non-profit entities should choose their cause carefully and make sure that the public will think it matters. That way, there will be a decent demand for it as they fight to increase its importance. Thus, more demand should translate into more curiosity and, hopefully, more volunteers.