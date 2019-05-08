Isadore H. May Highlights the Importance of Networking When Job Hunting

Networking is one of the best ways for job seekers to find new employment. When a job seeker reaches out to his or her contacts, both business and personal, they may be able to find jobs that they would not have encountered in classifieds and job hunting websites.

According to LinkedIn, 70 percent of people who were hired in 2016 had a connection within the company. 61 percent of all professionals surveyed say that interacting with their network online can lead to job opportunities in the future. Isadore H. May, a lawyer and entrepreneur describes how networking can help anyone find a job.

Styles of Networking

Take the time to discover the style of networking that works best for you. You may feel uncomfortable in large groups and have an easier time networking one-on-one. No matter your personal style of networking, it is vitally important to follow up and to stay in touch with your contacts. If you abruptly stop talking to them when a job opportunity falls through, they may get the impression that you were taking advantage of them.

Find Unlisted Jobs

When people take advantage of networking opportunities, they are likely to find jobs that are not listed on any website. Over 60 percent of all job openings are not listed on websites but instead, are filled by people known to the hiring manager. When a job seeker networks, he or she can build relationships with business professionals which are necessary for success. Talking to friends, family members, schoolmates, and acquaintances may prove fruitful in the job search.

Check Job Requirements

Through networking, a job seeker will be able to get a handle on what skills are truly required for a job posting. They may find that their own skills are obsolete or outdated, necessitating an update. When a job seeker can talk directly with potential coworkers at a new job, they can get a sense of what is important in the field and what skills will be helpful.

Developing Your Career

Take the time to network with professional associations. These groups can guide prospective employees through the process of developing their careers. Taking classes or attending talks may also be great ways to meet new hiring managers who may be able to offer employment in the future. Professionalism is a must and makes a good impression on those who may hire you in the future.

Reciprocate

Networking should be a two-way street. When you hear of a job opportunity that isn’t right for you, be sure to inform your networking community. This will build goodwill and strengthen your network. If professional contact feels grateful for your assistance, they will be more likely to help you when they can do so.

Involve Personal Connections

You may find a job opportunity in an unexpected place. Telling people outside your professional community that you are looking for work may be fruitful. For example, if you mention to your hairstylist that you are looking for a job in customer service, they may have a client who has a job for you. Keep your family in mind as a job connection as well. Isadore H. May suggests that family members will be motivated to help you more than others.

Build a Support System

Take the time to build a support system for yourself. Job hunting can be a years-long experience, and it can become highly frustrating. When you network during a job search, you may find that the pains of looking for a job are more bearable.

It is important to make friends in the profession you want to enter, even if those people are not prepared to offer you employment right away. They may hear of a position at their current employer or somewhere else and tip you off before the job is posted. Keep in touch with these new friends, contacting them just to say hello and keep you fresh in their minds.

Networking for Success

When you spend time on proper networking, you will be far more likely to learn of new professional opportunities. Your job searches will be more fruitful and more targeted to your actual qualifications. Taking advantage of family, friend, academic, and business connections will enable you to stay informed.

Behaving professionally always is a must. Isadore H. May reminds job seekers that if they are rude or entitled when asking about job opportunities, people will not be motivated to help them succeed. Finally, if you do find a job that you can’t apply for yourself, pass this information on through your network. Your contacts will be grateful, and they will be more likely to think of you when they come upon an exciting opportunity in your field.