How to Hire for Success According to Chris Pintek

Building a successful business is directly related to the workforce that makes it operational. After all, human resources are undoubtedly one of the most important elements of every organization. They are the driving force for innovation, efficiency, and growth that facilitates expansion. To have a prosperous workforce, however, one must hire people strategically from day one. So, how exactly can individuals who handle recruitment find the best candidates?

Start Off with an Accurate Job Description

One of the leading causes of employment that end abruptly is material misrepresentations of the job. Meaning, employees tend to leave their companies when they are assigned duties that may not have been discussed, or they do not get to do things that they applied to the job for. So, the best way to begin the recruiting process is to create a very accurate job description.

This means listing all of the expected duties alongside potential downsides of the job that lets the candidates know what to expect. This approach also shields the employer from any potential liability claims brought by the former employee who felt misguided by the job description.

Personalities Matter

According to a seasoned businessman and owner of Fun Inflatables, Chris Pintek, it is extremely important to match personalities with the company’s culture. For instance, innovation-based businesses that tend to carry a lower average age should look for energized candidates that thrive by working with teams.

Therefore, prioritizing someone’s resume and all of their achievements over their personal traits may be a mistake. After all, those who have a bright resume but fail to assimilate to the culture of the company will seldom succeed. Consequently, the business that hires them will also suffer due to their subpar performance.

Revamp the Interviews

Although certain elements of a hiring interview must take place, employers often ignore their ability to personalize this time. The problem with this approach is the fact that it shows very little differentiation and makes the company less appealing in the eyes of the candidate. Moreover, tense interviews with generalized questions fail to encourage people to be their true self.

On the contrary, they add to the already existing stage fright that many candidates carry. So, as Chris Pintek points out, interviews need to be creative and give the potential employee a glimpse into the culture of the organization. This can be achieved by asking unorthodox questions, giving the candidate the room for creative thinking, discussing innovation, and more.

Continuous Improvement

A lot of businesses utilize post-interview reviews that are given to their hired candidates. The purpose of them is to show how people felt about the process and offer them an opportunity to provide constructive criticism to the employer. Afterward, the recruiters can use these reviews to change their approach when needed. Of course, if there are no common areas of complaint, they can still benefit from these types of surveys by looking at them as positive reinforcements.

Failing to use such feedback, however, is a mistake that could perpetuate issues with hiring. After all, interviews are not as one-sided as most people see them. They are also a great way for the company to impress the candidate and push them towards accepting a potential job.

Candidate Research

Understanding the person that applies to the job takes a lot more than glancing over a one-page resume and having a 30-minute interview. Sadly, most companies do not have enough time to conduct in-depth research of every person that applies to work with them. So, how can businesses handle high-quality research without wasting a lot of time? By relying on many readily available resources.

Courtesy of the modern era, almost every person has some form of social media. Additionally, online research can easily showcase news that may be years old but relate to a potential candidate. Thus, simple solutions like Google searches are very advantageous when looking for anything that may discredit a job applicant. That way, they get a full picture of who the person that they are hiring is.

Ultimately, online tools are also extremely useful for conducting some old-fashioned inquires like background checks. These are typically obligatory nowadays as they are a cheap way to gain insight into the candidate’s history. Not to mention that there are many federal and state laws that treat background checks as mandatory and force employers to conduct them.