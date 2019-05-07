Greg Schellack Shares Insights On Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Gregg Schellack is a long-serving orthopedic surgeon based in Crescent City, California. At his current workstation in Sutter Hospital, Gregg treats patients with various orthopedic issues, including muscle/tendon tears, fractures, arthritis, and sports injuries. He is also skilled in providing individualized care and education to adult and pediatric patients. Gregg Schellack attended Des Moines University and Loma Linda University for his medical studies and residency respectively.

The Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine is distinguished globally for training compassionate osteopathic physicians. Dr. Gregg Schellack attended an internship at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California. The internship provided a fertile ground for Gregg Schellack to sharpen his professional and people skills. When he is not at work, Gregg enjoys spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies include camping, hiking, and fishing.

What are some of the main cost repercussions for running your type of business?

A well-managed orthopedic statement center offers research, education and patient care services. Patient care services include urgent orthopedic care, diagnostic imaging, and ambulatory surgery. Because of inefficiencies in the healthcare setup, it has become costly for private orthopedic centers to run ambulatory surgery, MRI and physical therapy units. Additional cost overruns may come from recurrent expenditure and office rent.

What types of marketing campaigns do you use?

The treatment center uses simple, yet effective marketing strategies in its campaigns. Our internal and external strategies include:

Hanging a plaque in the waiting room with the names of physicians and their certifications

Offering discounted preseason orthopedic services to the community

Volunteering in community sporting events

Sending newsletters featuring human interest stories

Asking outgoing patients to recommend the practice to family and friends

Have you ever considered expanding down or up to the West Coast?

I did my internship at San Diego as such living and working in the West Coast has always been my dream. I am currently working at Sutter Hospital in Crescent City, California. We offer diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehab services to patients with various conditions. The areas covered include foot, ankle, sports-related injuries and fractures, arthritis care and trauma.

Could you point to a single challenge that you faced in the last 12 months?

Although my work is concentrated on clinical and surgical services, once in a while I am forced to go out of my call to assist patients with various issues. One of the issues is inadequate health cover. The solution always lies in working closely with other state holders in the health care system.

What does the future hold for your company?

The future job outlook for orthopedic surgeons looks very positive. The growth projection will be driven by factors like growing aging population and demand for more personalized healthcare.

Will you change your marketing approach as you expand your boundaries?

I am glad this matter is being handled by the hospital director and marketing team. In the meantime, we are extending our collaboration with various research centers and training institutes.

Can you give us a brief overview of your education?

I pursued my medical degree at the College of Osteopathic Medicine based at Des Moines University. I applied and was allowed to pursue a residency program at Loma Linda University after I completed an internship at San Diego’s Naval Medical Center. While there, I used to work up to 90 or more hours a week. I helped doctors with initial patient consultation, surgery, and follow-ups.

What made you decide to become an orthopedic surgeon?

The career is highly rewarding even though the medical field is highly complicated. The complication comes from the high volume of work, both the operational aspects to administrative roles. The internship and residency prepared me sufficiently for what I am currently doing. I have never deviated from my dream of being an orthopedic surgeon since the day I went to college.

What are some of your day-to-day duties on a typical workday?

I normally start my day with a hearty breakfast. My workday typically runs for 15 hours. The work entree includes staff briefing, patient consultation and treating patients. The treatment part involves talking to patients about their conditions and performing the actual surgery. I usually spend a few hours of the week on email correspondence and realigning my work schedules.

What would you advise an aspiring orthopedic surgeon?

I may not be the best orthopedic surgeon in the world, but I always strive to be one. I would like to advise any aspiring orthopedic surgeon to learn how to strike a balance between reality and expectations. This advice applies to everything from a business venture to relationship because setting unrealistic goals is always a recipe for future failure.