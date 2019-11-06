GameMine Weighs in on How Mobile Games Will Become Even More Common in the Years to Come

While the gaming industry has never had many issues finding demand, there have been very few markets that managed to reach the level of popularity as the mobile sector. Just consider, for instance, the fact this particular niche now accounts for over 50% of all gaming in the world. Given that is had been around for only a few decades, it is mind-boggling to see such tremendous growth and dominance. Additionally, over 2.4 billion people around the world have gotten involved with some form of mobile gaming in 2019. That means over 30% on the planet had a chance to download and play a game on their mobile device.

Although these statistics are quite impressive, they are not the most surprising part of the conversation here. Instead, the fact that the vast majority of experts anticipate that mobile games will only continue to rise is. So, how and why exactly will this industry continue to dominate the world?

The Number of Smartphone Users Continues to Grow

The first thing that must be considered is the ever-growing number of smartphones and smartphone providers. While Apple and Samsung continue to be the leaders, there are a lot of other companies that are getting involved as well. When combined, all of these providers have supplied north of 3.3 billion people with a smartphone that gives them access to mobile gaming.

According to GameMine, which is a mobile game publisher, that number will only continue to grow as the level of obsolescence for non-smartphone options continues to rise. In translation, using a traditional cellular device focused on things like texting and calling is no longer feasible.

The Convenience is Still Unparalleled

One of the key factors that led to such a rapidly growing industry of mobile gaming is the level of convenience. Unlike many other alternatives, playing a game on one’s smartphone does not require bulky equipment or location-based restrictions. To understand why to consider the following example. When a person wants to play a video game on a typical PlayStation, per se, they have to invest in the device that will not be eligible for much else than games.

Additionally, they will also only be able to play it wherever they install and connect it to a TV. So, they must spend a lot more for a tool that is nowhere near as practical and has no way to be used remotely. The Nintendo Switch aims to buck this trend but has been facing some degree of resistance as most console gamers still prefer to play at home.

According to GameMine, mobile gaming, on the other hand, is the opposite across all of those categories. First, while the investment can be pricey, it is not a single-use device, and people can use it for a lot more than merely playing games. Also, there is no need to purchase any additional equipment, the likes of which include TVs, to be able to play any games. Finally, it can be accessed from any location that the person desires, so long as the device’s battery life is good.

More Providers Enter the Market

Since the expansion of the sector has resulted in enormous revenues, it was only a matter of time until new companies decided to enter it. Experts recognize this as a typical example of economics where the equilibrium eventually comes back by adding to the supply curve. Consequently, there is now an incredibly high number of organizations that handle the administrative side of things to ensure that more people have access to mobile gaming.

Although they were one of the first firms to join, consider GameMine. Their current offering includes licensing deals to mobile gaming for 11 countries. With billions of more people across the globe potentially able to get involved, the movement is primed to grow. A few decades ago, doing something similar was borderline impossible as cross-border dealings were nowhere near as common.

Affordability

Finally, it is essential to recognize that the affordability within the smartphone market has only been getting better, claims GameMine. Albeit still far from perfect, the price range for a typical device that gives one access to mobile gaming has significantly dropped. Just consider the latest developments that took place when Apple announced their new phone line-up. Since a lot of people were hesitant to purchase iPhone X, which was priced at over $1,000, the California-based tech giant decided to offer a discounted phone that brings nearly the same features.

The only visible changes are the reduced size of the screen. Thus, individuals who may not have been able to upgrade to a smartphone device that is eligible to download mobile games can now do so without worrying about the skyrocketing prices that do not even include the costs of downloading certain apps. If these trends persist, it is fair to assume that there is practically no limit to how large this industry will eventually get.