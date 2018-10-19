Dr. Rohit Arora Analyzes Some of the Most Common Types of Heart Conditions

Heart disease is currently responsible for killing more than 610,000 people every year in the United States. Meaning, it is one of the most potent conditions that the population faces. Nevertheless, the vast majority of people fail to comprehend the various types of heart problems that exist. Unfortunately, such lack of awareness makes people oblivious to dangerous symptoms that can be life-threatening. So, what are some of the most common types of heart conditions? Dr. Rohit Arora, a Cardiologist in Chicago, breaks down heart conditions that he deals with most frequently:

Arrhythmia

Arguably, the arrhythmia is amongst the more famous conditions that pertain to one’s cardiovascular health. It basically means that one’s heart is pumping blood irregularly and not maintaining a proper heartbeat. The two ways in which this condition presents itself include bradycardia or tachycardia. For those unfamiliar, bradycardia is what happens when the heart is beating too fast. Similarly, tachycardia includes cases where the heartbeat is slower than normal.

An average heart pumps blood through approximately 50 to 100 beats per minute. Of course, deviations are possible depending on one’s physical activity. Given the number of people that get hospitalized for arrhythmia annually, however, the issue is not uncommon. Moreover, cardiologists like Dr. Rohit Arora label it as one of the most dangerous conditions that a patient could have. This is because it can ultimately lead to increased blood pressure that facilitates a heart attack.

Coronary Artery Disease

The most common heart condition that people face is coronary artery disease. It develops as a consequence of one’s major blood vessels becoming damaged. This includes the arteries that carry the blood to the heart. As far as the symptoms that arise, the following are fairly common:

Shortness of breath caused by the heart’s inability to pump blood efficiently;

Chest pain that can be a clear hint of a heart attack;

Nausea accompanied by lightheadedness and rapid sweating.

Unfortunately, coronary artery disease can also present itself without any symptoms. This is why it is amongst the most feared problems that the patients with cardiovascular issues face.

As far as some of the contributing factors, the condition is caused by improper eating habits, smoking, lack of physical activity, and similar. After all, the plaque that clogs the arteries comes as a byproduct of fat-ridden foods that are not burned off.

Congenital Heart Disease

Out of 100 live births, at least one baby will have something known as congenital heart disease. It is a defect that comes as a consequence of an unorthodox heart structure. In other words, the walls of the heart muscle, valves, arteries, or veins are not operating effectively. Consequently, establishing a heartbeat that pumps blood may not happen normally and one’s life may be in danger.

Since the patients are extremely young, the diagnosis of this condition tends to take place later on in one’s life. As Dr. Rohit Arora notices, most people will not even realize that they have congenital heart disease until they become teenagers. At that point, things like poor circulation, cyanosis, and fatigue could lead to this diagnosis.

Sadly, there is really no way to foresee or minimize the risk of this heart disease. Given that it develops while one is still in the womb, it is a typical hereditary problem.

Heart Failure

If the heart is unable to pump blood, heart failure will take place. Although there are many different reasons why this could happen, clogged arteries tend to be the most common factor. Consider, for instance, how one will be impacted by narrowed blood vessels. First, the blood will not be able to travel efficiently. Over time, Dr. Arora describes, the heart will be forced to do more work just to maintain a reasonable heartbeat. Ultimately, it may become weak to a point where it stops pumping blood and goes through a congestive failure.

Luckily, anticipating this problem is a little easier. It often comes as a late byproduct of other heart issues. For instance, someone who experienced arrhythmia or has congenital heart disease is likely to face heart failure. Thus, frequently visiting one’s cardiologist will help minimize the risk and maintain an optimum level of heart performance.