Dr. Riyaz Hassanali’s Guide to Getting Ready for a Consultation with a Cosmetic Surgeon

Getting an elective surgery is becoming one of the most popular trends in the market as more and more people become comfortable with the advanced technology and extremely knowledgeable doctors. Due to this, it comes as no surprise that the number of people who are rushing into the process is growing as well. According to an advanced cosmetic surgeon with international experience, Dr. Riyaz Hassanali, it is not uncommon to see a person make inquiries about cosmetic surgery before figuring out their needs. So, what are some important steps that should be taken before ever scheduling a consultation with a plastic surgeon?

Assess Your Needs

Spending a reasonable amount of time looking into your needs should be the only way that you arrive at a decision to undergo cosmetic surgery. Relying on feedback from friends and family, on the other hand, is not something that should skew your thought process. For instance, just because a few people might have noticed an area that could be improved via cosmetic surgery does not mean that their input has merit. On the contrary, the only person who should be allowed to make any decisions during this time is the one undergoing the procedure. Thus, spending a few hours in front of the mirror and reflecting on the body parts that you are not happy with is a great starting point.

Understand How the Consultation Will Work

After finalizing a decision to go through with the endeavor, you should get educated on the nature of the consultation that you have to do with your doctor. As Dr. Riyaz Hassanali has noticed, a lot of patients are not prepared for the process. For them, the idea of meeting a plastic surgeon is essentially like filling out a questionnaire and final scheduling of the procedure. In reality, however, the actual steps of surgery consultation are much more complex. First, the doctor will want to know exactly why you want to alter any of your body parts. Then, they reserve the right to refuse to accommodate your requests as they see fit. For instance, no doctor will conduct an elective surgery on a patient who might have more risks than benefits.

Be Open to Feedback

Before visiting your doctor, you must be ready to hear some feedback that may not align with your opinion. In other words, being open to a new idea and realizing that the doctor knows much more is crucial. Just consider, for example, the fact that the plastic surgeon has probably done dozens of similar procedures. You, on the other hand, are most likely not going to have any prior experience with the specific surgery that you are interested in. Thus, understanding that the plastic surgeon wants the best for their patient and has an unbiased perspective is going to help make the consult smoother.

Meet with Multiple Professionals

Obviously, deciding which doctor is the perfect fit for a specific surgery is going to take time. Why? Because these types of procedures will permanently alter your body and there is usually no way to undo a procedure. To that end, you must dedicate a decent amount of time to researching various professionals in your area. Doing so will help you get an idea of who you are most comfortable with and who you believe will do an outstanding job. Additionally, making actual office visits is much more advantageous than simply sending e-mails or calling. This provides potential patients with a first-hand insight into the doctor’s way of doing things, their nonverbal cues, and so on.

Obtain a Complete Medical History

Lastly, the vast majority of patients do not realize that the doctor will need a complete medical history from them. This helps them know what allergies you might have, your genetic predispositions, and more. In other words, there is no way to ensure a safe procedure will take place unless the doctor knows everything about you, and it is up to you to offer an accurate and lengthy history. After all, it is in your best interest, to be honest with your plastic surgeon. Failing to do so could easily put you in a life-threatening situation. Not to mention that you would be opening yourself up to liability if you knowingly offer false information during a routine meeting.