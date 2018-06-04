Dr. Randal Haworth Discusses Plastic Surgery

Dr. Randal Haworth is a world-renowned celebrity plastic surgeon and accomplished artist, inventor, and entrepreneur. Although he was born in Los Angeles, Haworth spent his formative years in the world’s oldest school, The King’s School, in Canterbury, England. From there he returned to the United States to graduate with the highest honors from the USC school of medicine, and five years later he became chief resident in general surgery at the Cornell Medical Center in New York. He subsequently relocated to the West Coast where he completed his plastic surgical fellowship at the UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Haworth developed the patented B.U.S.T.® (bilateral uplift support technology) to provide exceptional wire-free support for breasts, and the JawThruster™, a simple yet ingenious contraption designed to protect a patient’s airway during anesthesia.

Aside from his busy practice, Dr. Haworth has been invited to share his extensive knowledge of facial aesthetics both at conferences and in print, having just completed another chapter in a major textbook for plastic surgeons. If there is any left, Haworth likes to bide time collecting and creating art. So far he’s had four gallery shows.

What should someone who is having their first consultation about plastic surgery expect?

As with any first time you visit the doctor, there will be forms to be filled out including those about your medical history, allergies, past surgeries, etc.

There will likely be a short formal interview accompanied by an informal conversation to understand your family life, recent life changes, and expectations. I find it beneficial to get to know a patient from their point of view. Doing so helps me understand why they are looking for the procedure that they are. Plastic surgery is not just about making something objectively beautiful, it’s about fulfilling the patient’s own subjective sense of how they look and feel.

Additionally, your first consultation will likely involve a physical examination so that the surgeon can assess the quality of your tissue- whether it is soft or hard, thick or thin, stiff or elastic. Once you and your surgeon formulate a plan that makes sense, you will meet with the surgical consultant who will answer any further questions you may have as well as discuss finances.

What are some of the most common procedures that your patients require?

Though I am fully trained as a plastic surgeon, 60 to 65% of what I do involves facial surgery. My most common procedures are rhinoplasty, lip reshaping, and endoscopic facelifts. A hyper-esthetic surgeon must be an expert at operating on all features of the face to make them harmonize with each other. The lips, as a set, are the facial feature that changes the most with age. They start to sag as the breasts do.

Of the patients that come to visit me for a breast augmentation, most still want to achieve a classic, more natural, as well as fuller look. This lies in contradistinction to the deliberately fake round ball look purveyed on Instagram and other social media.

With the development of non-invasive methods, have you noticed your prospective clients ask for different treatments?

Indeed I have. More and more people nowadays are seeking cosmetic improvement but would like to try non-invasive options first. Obviously, they are less interested in altering their body if that will cause them to carry scars for the rest of their life. So, I have noticed the demand for non-invasive procedures increase as everyone wants to minimize the repercussion of surgical endeavors. However, I’ve recently noticed an uptick in the last three months of patients becoming disillusioned with the current wave of non-invasive technology. Perhaps it is because they are seeking more dramatic improvements then what these devices can currently offer in 2018.

What is the work-life balance for someone who works in medicine?

It varies. I had weeks where I would have to dedicate all of my time to work and patient care. Then again, there are times when I am able to work from home and interact with my associates remotely. Those interested in becoming plastic surgeons in private practice should know that there is no clear blueprint which shows how their career will unfold. Some experience a ton of international travel while other rarely set foot outside of their hospital.

What are some of the things that you enjoy doing besides treating patients?

I enjoy writing. Whether it deals with academic content or articles that discuss my experience as a doctor, I have always found it amazing to be able to share my story through various outlets. So far, I had the pleasure of having my work published in two plastic surgical textbooks that many students around the world use. That type of work is one of the main reasons why I love my job.

What advice do you have for people who are interested in becoming plastic surgeons?

Get good grades and learn to have a discerning eye. Take pride in your work- if you don’t have the passion for it, you should seek an alternative profession. What’s important is the end result and not the time it takes to complete the procedure. It’s not about being the Usain Bolt of Plastic Surgery! Learn how to make people comfortable.

When you work with patients every day, you realize that it is important to make them feel safe with you. After all, plastic surgery is psychology with a knife. The easiest way for you to build your practice is to establish a good client base as positive feedback is crucial to your longevity.

Rhinoplasty has been gaining momentum with younger individuals, can you elaborate on what one should expect when looking into this procedure?

With new technologies such as ultrasonic bone contouring, we have developed methods that will help make this surgery as painless as possible with quicker recovery times and minimal bruising. The nose is the center part of the face, but it should not dominate the face. A rhinoplasty will not only make the nose look better, but also have a profound effect on the facial appearance as a whole.

The nose is composed of small, delicate, paired cartilages and bone covered by skin. When performing a nose job, so to speak, these cartridges must be not just shaped properly but also made to look as symmetrical as possible. In addition to creating a nose that is beautiful in its own right, it also must be scaled properly to fit the face.