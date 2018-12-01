Dr. Michael Arata Lists Several Easy Changes to Boost Your Immune System

Improving your immunity with simple lifestyle changes is possible. Changes such as diet, sleep, exercise, changes in drinking and smoking habits, and stress reduction can all be helpful in bolstering the effectiveness of your immune system. In his practice, Dr. Michael Arata works to help his patients change their lives for the better, enhancing their health and wellness. His sensible lifestyle changes can naturally enhance your immunity without taking unproven supplements.

Dietary Changes

Plant-based foods should fill the majority of your diet, from high-protein beans and legumes to fruits and vegetables. Plant-based foods are healthier for your body as well as the environment. Reduce processed grains and eat whole-grain versions of bread, pasta, and rice. Balance your meals with lean protein.

Reduce the amount of high-fat meat in your diet and be sure to eat several servings of fish each week. Cut out sugary and high-carbohydrate drinks and snacks. These dietary changes may seem daunting, but it is possible to work them into your lifestyle slowly. Changing one thing at a time will let you adopt a new diet without feeling deprived.

Sleep

It is best to get 8 hours of sleep each night, though this may vary from person to person. When you are getting the right amount of sleep, you’ll find that you are less vulnerable to sickness and infection. To ensure a good night’s sleep, restrict your caffeine intake to the morning hours. Eat two to three hours before bedtime, as going to sleep on a full stomach can disturb sleep.

Stop using electronic devices one hour before bedtime and reduce your exposure to blue light. Read a book or do a soothing activity to help wind down for sleep. Some people enjoy a warm shower or bath before bedtime. In your bedroom, keep the light level low and make sure your bed is clean and comfortable. Cleaning up clutter will help your mind relax. If you have trouble falling asleep, try listening to a guided relaxation program. Keep the bedroom at a cool temperature for the best quality sleep.

Exercise

Exercise can enhance your overall health. A strong body is less likely to become ill. Try to get 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 times a week. This will not only keep your immune system in shape, but it will also help you lose weight. Obesity reduces your immunity. Exercise will also help your sleep and stress levels.

Alcohol and Smoking

It is best not to smoke at all. If you do smoke or use e-cigarettes, work on quitting. Smokers are more likely to catch respiratory illnesses. When it comes to alcohol, consume it in moderation. Try for no more than one drink per day for women, or two drinks per day for men. Any more than that may affect your immunity.

Stress Reduction

People who are under stress are more likely to experience illness. Stress suppresses the immune system. While it may be easier said than done, reducing the overall stress levels in your life will help you be healthier. Yoga, meditation, exercise, and hobbies are all great for reducing stress. Take a good look at your life and identify unnecessary sources of stress. When your life is calmer, you’ll find that you get sick less often and that you feel better overall.

Easy Lifestyle Changes

All of these simple lifestyle changes can help to enhance the effectiveness of your immune system without relying on unproven supplements. These practical principles will help you live a better life. Anyone can strengthen the immune system through these changes to your daily routine. Dr. Michael Arata recommends these simple changes to his patients’ lifestyles.