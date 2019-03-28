Dr. Jan McBarron’s Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Work-Life Balance

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging for people in Denver, to achieve work-life balance. This is especially difficult when a person is studying, working, and raising a family. It may be overwhelming to consider all of the moving parts that need to come together to achieve success in any one of these areas, never mind all three.

Dr. Jan McBarron, an award-winning bariatric medical doctor, public speaker, consultant, as well as social media influencer, offers 4 solutions for achieving work-life balance without neglecting one or more important areas.

1. Nobody’s Perfect

It is necessary to let go of the concept of perfection to achieve a work-life balance. Perfection is an unattainable goal even when a person is not juggling so many responsibilities. Allow yourself to relax your standards on unimportant matters. For example, if you always make an elaborate lunch for your kids before school, start buying school lunch. If you keep your house immaculately clean, let your standards relax. If you have the financial means to do so, consider outsourcing this by hiring a housekeeper.

You will need to work as hard as possible on your job performance and your academic pursuits, but you should try not to be too hard on yourself regarding your grades and your performance reviews. Decide within yourself which is the most important of your responsibilities and allocate your resources accordingly.

2. Don’t Neglect Yourself

Too often, Denver residents who are juggling a lot of responsibilities tend to let the job of caring for themselves fall by the wayside. It is crucial that you get enough sleep, eat properly, and get enough exercise. Yoga and meditation can also be excellent ways to moderate the effects of stress on your body. When you are getting regular exercise, you will feel more energetic and less tense.

It is also important to present a good example for your children, according to Dr. Jan McBarron. If they see you constantly running on low batteries, they will believe that this is necessary for success as they grow older. They will not have a proper example of how to balance your responsibilities and take care of yourself at the same time.

3. Reduce Dependence on Technology

Being constantly pulled in different directions can cause a person to be overly dependent on their phones, tablets, or laptops. Constantly keeping up with the demands of work or school is one reason and using your phone or laptop to unwind is another. When you spend too much time on your devices, you will feel more tension, and you will feel less able to handle daily challenges.

Together with your family, establish “no-device hours.” Create a central location in your home where devices can be dropped off and charged. Spend time relaxing with your family or attending to household tasks. When you are more present at the moment, you will find that you feel less stressed out and you will be better able to cope with life’s demands.

4. Assess Your Schedule

It is important to take an honest look at your daily schedule and to omit time-wasting people and activities. For example, if a certain coworker tends to monopolize you and talks about non-work-related items, politely leave the conversation. If you find that you spend time on Facebook or other websites when you are supposed to be working, download an app that blocks these time-consuming sites. Wherever you can cut out wasted time, you will be able to apply this time to the things that are truly important to you.

Dr. Jan McBarron Emphasizes Restoring Balance to Your Life

Dr. Jan McBarron has offered these 4 tips to help you create a better work-life balance. It is possible to juggle many responsibilities if you think carefully about your priorities. Ideally, you will be able to care for your family, work full-time, and attend school part-time without becoming dangerously stressed. Remember to let go of responsibilities that you truly have no time for, and to make your family your highest priority.