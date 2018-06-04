Dr. Hank Schneider Talks About Emergency Medicine and Conditions

Dr. Hank Schneider is currently working at Royal Surrey County Hospital as an emergency medicine doctor. His education revolved around the management of fractures, venous access, and multi-topic teaching. As a New Jersey native, he was raised by Irish and French parents with praise-worthy education backgrounds. With many years of medical experience under his belt, Dr. Hank Schneider is one of the leaders when it comes to mortality analysis. Lately, he spent a lot of time working on a new system for patient flow. This system is named Rapid Assessment and Triage and works to improve the patient experience. Also, Dr. Hank Schneider is a published author who wrote numerous scientific papers relating to the world of medicine.

What are some of the common injuries that you see?

There is not necessarily a common condition that I see every week or day. As a professional in emergency medicine, I deal with a lot of fractures, sprains, and so on. Generally, the nature of those issues may be similar. Nevertheless, the actual injuries differ based on the body part in question or the treatment method. If I had to pick one injury that I treat the most, I presume it would be turf toe. But, as mentioned, my job comes with a wide range of patients that bring many problems requiring treatment.

Since you mentioned turf toe, what would you say is an appropriate treatment for it?

So, before explaining the treatment for it, I think one needs to know what “turf toe” is. Usually, this problem happens to athletes who compete on a hard surface or run barefoot. Think of all the sports that are slowly shifting from real, soft grass to a hard turf. Hence where the name comes from. Simply put, it is a strain on the big toe caused by hyperextension.

It occurs when people who run fix their forefoot on the ground, lift their heel and overextend the angle of their toe. Although some do not even notice the problem until later, it can lead to a considerable amount of pain. The way to treat comes from the mainstream approach known as “RICE.” It is an acronym that stands for Rest, Ice, Compress, and Elevate. Meaning, the pain area should be iced as cold can act as an anesthetic. Also, people should generally stay away from the activity for some time and avoid overusing the injured foot.

You also do some vascular surgery procedures, can you explain what those are?

Vascular surgery is an approach that enables doctors to treat many vascular diseases. For example, when a patient has something known as “hardening arteries,” their circulation may be affected. Bad circulation will eventually lead to many serious issues and, potentially, death. To prevent such incidents, vascular surgeons will do minimally-invasive procedures to access the area in question. Upon reaching it, they will deal with the issue as deemed appropriate.

Enteral nutrition gained quite a name over the years. Could you explain what it is and who needs it?

Enteral nutrition or tube-based feeding is a way to deliver nutrients to patients who may not be able to consume food. Sometimes, people have conditions that affect their appetite or physical digestion capabilities. When this happens, they can find themselves in a situation where no nutrients enter their system for days. As nutrients are mandatory for survival, doctors must do something to help. This is when enteral nutrition comes into play.

Although there are various methods to it, professionals usually deliver a liquid mixture of proteins, carbs, fats, and sugars. As far as who receives this treatment, there are various age groups and demographics exposed to it. For example, premature infants and seniors have to be tube fed.

If you had to use one word to characterize your job, what would it be?

As an emergency medical doctor, the word would have to be “unpredictable.” I see a lot of patients on a daily basis, and you never know what might happen. Some days are slow, and others are as busy as one can possibly get.