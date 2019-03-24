Dr. Farrior Explains Ways Doctors Can Balance Growing Their Practice with Helping Their Patients

Physicians are largely concerned with the needs of their patients. Physicians devote their time to treating and supporting their patients, enhancing their health and wellness with their hard work and expertise. While physicians are taking care of their patients, they also need to focus on growing their businesses. Balancing patient care with business development can be a challenge. Dr. Farrior of Farrior Facial Plastic Surgery offers ideas for physicians who want to grow their practices while taking care of their patients’ needs.

Hire Wisely

When doctors want their practices to grow, they need to make sure that they are hiring the right people. Medical staff are the office’s best asset and represent most of the cost of running a practice. A medical practice can be made or broken depending on the quality of its staff. Be sure to hire an office manager and medical team who have your guiding principles in mind. Insist on the best employees and reward those who show their loyalty.

If you do not have enough staff, patients will become frustrated and may leave your practice. Disgruntled patients talk, and they will spread news of their negative experience throughout the community. It is better to keep healthy staffing levels and avoid these problems.

If you have a problem with a particular employee, do not be afraid to let them go. Negativity can poison your entire office, and someone who is not a team player should be removed.

Provide Training

When you have hired the best possible staff, including physicians, it is necessary to train and support them to continue to provide the best care to your patients. Ongoing training programs can help your staff stay on top of the requirements of the specialty and can bring about new methods of caring for patients.

Work on Company Culture

You will need to create a positive, collaborative culture for your practice. Although the lead physician in your practice is the highest-ranking employee and can run the office as he or she sees fit, make sure that the office is run according to the best standards of patient care and employer respect.

Create a caring atmosphere in your office. If a staff member is struggling, reach out to them. Leaving one employee behind can cause harm to your practice. Make sure that you institute fun activities to use as group bonding opportunities. Celebrate all birthdays in the office, not just the doctors.

Pay Attention to Branding

Many physicians forget that their practice needs to compete with others for patients and money. It is wise to create your own personal brand to compete. Take the time to sit down and think about what your brand vision should be. Make lists of your priorities as a physician, along with the aspects that make your practice unique. You need to approach branding in the same way as any other business. Narrow down your focus areas and create a mission statement. Create your brand based on this mission statement.

You will also need to find what sets you apart from other practices in your specialty. Positioning yourself as a uniquely skilled practitioner will help you attract patients. Don’t forget that medical offices are essentially service organizations. They provide help and support to patients. A satisfied patient will refer their friends and family to your practice.

Provide Technical Innovations

Doctors and nurses should be trained in the newest and best techniques. Keeping everyone’s skills current will attract and retain patients. Using new processes and new technologies will keep your practice fresh and can help to build a greater public image.

Growing Your Practice

These tips from Dr. Farrior of Farrior Facial Plastic Surgery can help medical practices of all sizes and all specialties learn to better their chances of success. Most importantly, remember that your practice depends on happy patients. Putting patient care first will provide the best possible results and keep your practice running smoothly well into the future.