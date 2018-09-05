Dr. Eldor Brish on Healthcare and Consulting

Dr. Eldor Brish is a pain management physician currently residing in Austin, TX. He also works as a consultant for Lone Star State Medical and has attending experience at the East Texas Medical Center and the South Texas Clinic for Pain Management.

Before graduating Johns Hopkins Medical School, Dr. Eldor Brish had many other academic achievements including a 4.0 GPA from the University of Texas as well as salutatorian of Westlake High School in Austin. After completing medical school, Dr. Brish did his internship at The New York Hospital followed by a residency at Baylor and finally a Pain Medicine Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Additionally, Dr. Eldor Brish is double board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology in both Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine.

How would you characterize the state of health care in the nation right now?

Healthcare in the United States accounts for almost 20 percent of our overall spending and is anticipated to increase even further. Unfortunately this is not a sustainable model long-term, and many in the medical community believe some drastic changes need to be done for our country to continue to be at the forefront of healthcare.

Do you think some improvements are underway?

One of the byproducts of the above trend is an ever growing push to decrease healthcare cost through a variety of avenues. More so than ever the public, patients, healthcare practitioners, and the government are becoming open to new ideas and innovations regarding our current treatment options and overall healthcare policy. I am therefore very excited about the next few years as they will invariably include novel new approaches and technologies in the healthcare industry.

How would you describe your current role as a consultant and how does it balance with all your other ventures?

I have been involved in the physician advisor and healthcare consultant role for quite some time now. It allows me to participate in non-direct patient care by formulating medical protocols and guiding new healthcare products.

Why do you think consulting is vital in medicine?

Many healthcare companies and healthcare entities benefit from an outside perspective on how to improve their product. It is, of course, beneficial to have as many brains as possible reviewing any new product or a new idea but in the field of medicine, it is especially important because you have someone’s life on the line.

Are there any common cases that you oversee as a consultant?

What I enjoy most about being in a healthcare advisory role is that no two problems or cases are identical. There are a variety of issues that come up including medical product effectiveness and safety, cost, and treatment protocols. It’s an honor and a privilege to be in a position to convey my opinion based on my education and experience.

Do you think healthcare practices differ from one state to another?

There are bound to be slight variances between different geographic regions, but I believe the spirit and framework of healthcare throughout this county are invariable by its steadfast tradition of providing safe and effective treatment to all.

Do you have any advice for people who are in the process of finding a good health care insurance provider?

As in any essential things in life I recommend they do their due diligence and look into the different options available. If they have a specific practitioner that they are currently seeing and would like to continue seeing, before making a decision regarding a health care plan it would be beneficial to consult with this practitioner whether his / her practice is conducive to that specific plan.