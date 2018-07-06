Dr. Briggs Cook Talks About Facial Plastic Surgery

Briggs E. Cook, Jr., MD is a Facial Plastic Surgeon from Huntersville, North Carolina. He completed his education at Duke University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and after completing a dual Fellowship in Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery and Facial Cosmetic Surgery, he opened up his own private practice in 2013. Pure Facial Plastic Surgery and MedSpa was designed to be the premier facility for Facial Cosmetic Surgery in North Carolina.

Throughout various internships and fellowships, Dr. Briggs Cook attained a set of skills that helped him effectively treat hundreds of patients. As one of the most prominent in his practice, Dr. Cook continues to enrich his resume with innovative procedures and treatments.

What are some common procedures that you perform?

There are quite a few procedures that come on a rotating basis. Some of the most popular ones include eyelid surgery, facelift (QuickLift), and hair restoration. However, not all procedures are done the same way for each client, so I never feel as if I am continuously doing one type of surgery over and over again. For example, some clients need more corrections on one eye to create a more symmetrical finished look. As a specialist in eyelid surgery, I often see patients who have had a procedure done elsewhere and need a revision to achieve the results they desire.

What do you think makes hair restoration so popular?

It’s risk-free and permanent. Pure Hair Restoration is the ONLY practice in North and South Carolina to use the ARTAS Robotic System for hair restoration, which is the most technically-advanced and precise system. So many people spend hundreds of dollars on products that do nothing. Additionally, it is nowhere near as expensive as most other plastic surgeries that come to mind, and often only requires one appointment. You get to minimize issues like balding without having to go through an extended regimen of treatments. Not to mention that the recovery process is concise and nowhere near as painful as most other plastic surgeries. Don’t waste your money on procedures such as strip procedures or Neograft.

You also mentioned eyelid surgery. Can you expand on that?

Eyelid surgery is technically known as Blepharoplasty and involves any procedure that helps correct defects or disfigurations of the eyelids. The reasons why people choose to undergo this particular surgery vary. Some do it for the purpose of aesthetics and a better look. Others have medical conditions, such as disrupted vision or lids that turn out or in, that require the procedure to treat the problem. It can be done using both a laser and a scalpel. With the popularity of laser treatments these days, traditional scalpel surgeries are becoming less common.

How does someone prepare for facial surgery?

Preparation for facial surgery actually has a lot of similarities to the way that one prepares for any other surgery. First, you must keep close track of your nutrition. Hydration is the key, and you must consume a great deal of water. Also, you should eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.

As you get closer to the date of the surgery, you should work out all the logistics. This includes finding transportation while you are unable to drive shortly after the surgery and for follow-up meetings with your physician. Ultimately, right before the procedure, you must get a solid night of sleep and avoid consuming any food on the surgery day.

What is the recovery process for typical facial surgery?

As expected, you must rest. Although you may feel like nothing is preventing you from moving around, this is not optimal for your body while it’s healing. You should let your body recover from the entire endeavor while your system flushes out any medications. Once you rest and notice your energy coming back, avoid doing too much too fast. Always discuss post-surgery effects with your doctor. For example, someone who just got a hair transplant should not expose themselves to too much heat. Someone who had eyelid surgery should use cool compresses as much as possible.

Do you see these types of procedures are becoming more common?

Absolutely. As technology continues to advance we are seeing a surge in clients who are now more confident than ever in the abilities of our surgical staff. Many procedures have been streamlined to such an extent that they can now be performed in a matter of minutes. These same developments have also helped to minimize risk as we shift away from manually manipulating scalpels and begin to see lasers and computers take charge. In my opinion there has never been a better time to look into facial surgery.

Additionally, there are plenty of nonsurgical services available. At my practice, Pure Facial Surgery and MedSpa, our medical day spa services, such as facials and injectables (Botox and dermal fillers), have skyrocketed in popularity. These are great alternatives for those who fear the permanence of surgery.

Lastly, I believe cosmetic surgery is more accepted by society than it ever has been. Instead of being something only celebrities do to fuel their careers, it is now something that everyone has access to. It’s important to invest in products and services that make you look and feel your best.