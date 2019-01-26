Doug Petroshius Discusses How Intelligent Automation is Readily Available for Local Government

Intelligent Automation is a rapidly growing trend these days. Soon every City Manager, Executive Director, or Superintendent will be expected to incorporate automation in every process, especially when interacting with citizens and cutting costs.

Doug Petroshius, President of eAllianceGov, agrees with this. Intelligent Automation is a game changer, and it can radically improve the ways local government entities engage the populations they serve, reaching new demographics and saving time for their employees.

He explains why automation has had such a big impact on the customer experience, and why you should implement it within your jurisdiction.

Hitting the Right Pain Point

The biggest pain point in local government customer service is being left on hold. Unfortunately, this is necessary because most government entities don’t have the personnel to manage a large number of inquiries in real-time.

The challenge is, citizens contact government because it is the only provider of a particular service. It is not like the private sector where, if a customer is unsatisfied, they can go to a competitor for assistance. So when government customer service is poor, the level of frustration becomes compounded because the citizen has no options. Automation attacks this pain point. Citizens can get the answers they need without worrying about waiting on the phone to speak to someone.

Doug says this is the best thing you can do to improve your local government customer service experience and enhance the perception of your community, especially the growing population of millennials moving into communities who avoid making phone calls altogether..

For example, a local government will receive thousands of calls every year about meter readings, waste hauling service, and parking regulations.

Intelligent Automation, such as AI-enabled chatbots, can provide these answers without the need to call City Hall. Citizens can get the answers they need 24/7/365 and even interact directly with applications such as ERPs and citizen request management systems.

Improving the Backend to Bolster Efficiency

There are so many manuals and repetitive, regular processes that can be automated benefit from automation.

But automation is only partly about what the customer sees. It’s also about what happens at the backend.

Doug says another option for automation could involve using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to eliminate the most dreaded chore of any public entity: the painful process of entering invoices in their accounts payable system. With RPA local government can receive instant ROI while allowing their employees to spend their time doing much more meaningful work.

Automation is Fully Customizable

The potential for automation is huge, says Doug, as there’s no system that you must adjust your company towards. Automation is completely customizable according to your needs.

Implementing these ‘Bots’ will enable you to forge an automation system that targets the biggest problems within your entity.

It’s never been easier to bring forward the latest in innovation to your organization.

Last Word – Intelligent Automation – True Government Innovation

Citizen engagement has never been more important in 2019. Citizen apathy, low level of trust in government, tax revolts, the pension crisis, and expectations to provide levels of service equal to that of multi-billion dollar companies such as Amazon. It’s a perfect storm for local government. However, Intelligent Automation is here and not just for the big corporations. It’s accessible to even the smallest of government entities.

The best way to see a radical jump in the quality of citizen engagement and employee satisfaction is to begin implementing automation immediately.

Identify the pain points in your organization, then consider which ones are the most manual and repetitive tasks. That is the best place to start.

Are you going to bring automation to your local government entity this year?