Dominic Caserta Analyzes the Causes and Solutions for Urban Traffic

In many urban and suburban areas, severe traffic conditions have come to impact residents’ and workers’ quality of life. The average commute in the United States is approximately 15 minutes, but the average commute in Santa Clara, California is about 32 minutes. Dominic Caserta, Santa Clara educator and former three-term City Council Member explains the causes of urban traffic congestion and proposes solutions.

According to the US Department of Transportation, 40 percent of all traffic congestion is caused by bottlenecks. Another 25 percent is the result of accidents. 15 percent is due to bad weather, 10 percent to construction, and 5 percent to poor signal timing. Another 5 percent is due to occasional special events like parades.

Preventable Causes

Planners need to focus on the preventable causes of traffic congestion. Reducing bottlenecks would be a great help to most urban and suburban areas. The infrastructure issues are bad enough on their own, but when they are combined with drivers who do not know how to merge correctly, the problem is compounded. Better driver education could also help with this problem.

Construction issues could be solved by performing more work at night and at off-peak hours. This presents the problem of paying construction workers higher rates for night work, but the savings in travel times may be worthwhile.

Poor signal timing is also a preventable issue. Traffic engineers should carefully manage each signal and coordinate it with the system across the entire city. This would keep traffic moving more smoothly everywhere, not just in congested areas.

Accidents can be prevented in many ways. Better driver training would solve some of the root causes of accidents, including sudden braking and driver inattention. Solid enforcement of hands-free phone and texting laws would help to prevent some accidents. A lower blood alcohol level permitted in drivers would also reduce the number of crashes on the road.

Mass Transit

In areas such as Santa Clara, mass transit is already popular. The BART train provides quick and reliable transportation to residents of the Bay Area. Mass transit would be an excellent addition to any metropolitan area which does not already have it. Sometimes it is a matter of encouraging residents who are dependent on their cars to use public transportation.

An incentive program for using public transportation would help to keep more cars off the road. Free parking at commuter rail lots would help to entice more commuters to take the train. More walkable areas near the destination businesses would also encourage commuters to use public transportation. Pedestrian safety is a serious concern in many metropolitan areas around the United States.

Ride Sharing

Another way to keep cars off the roads is to incentivize ridesharing programs. Safe park and ride lots placed in popular areas encourage people to carpool. Online programs could be put forth to help commuters from specific areas find each other. This matching system could encourage more people to ride-share.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure improvements would make a major impact on the traffic situation in most metropolitan areas, including Santa Clara. Adding more lanes on freeways adds to the capacity of these roads. Changing the traffic patterns at large intersections helps with traffic and also helps to make the roads safer.

Ironically, infrastructure improvements often cause short-term, or in some cases long-term pain to the commuter due to construction issues. The work is often worth it in the end, but many commuters are not concerned with the long-term impact of construction projects. Patience is suggested, with an eye toward the future of the metropolitan area.

Solving Problems Together

State, local, and federal governments need to work together to solve the traffic problems that plague most United States metropolitan areas, including Santa Clara. Dominic Caserta believes that solutions are possible and offers these ideas to help pave the way toward shorter commute times and more peaceful roads.