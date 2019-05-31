Dental Implants: Basics, Benefits, and Options with Trinity Dental Arts

When it comes to the field of dentistry, implants have been one of the most revolutionary inventions in the past couple of decades. For those unfamiliar, these are artificial tooth roots that replace damaged or nonexistent teeth. Their purpose is to offer a new foundation where removable or permanent teeth can be anchored. So, what exactly are some of the most notable benefits related to implants? Additionally, what types of options are available on the market?

Appearance and Speech

One of the first benefits that most people will notice about implants relates to visual appearance. After all, they will help one attain their dream smile by perfectly matching their existing teeth and offering a natural look. Also, adding implants will help with speech as a lot of the letters require teeth contact for proper pronunciation. Thus, according to a high-end implant and dental cosmetic office, Trinity Dental Arts, the patient will be able to boost their self-confidence levels and speak more easily. Although such improvements may seem subtle, they can help one turn their entire life around.

Eating and Oral Health

Obviously, people who get implants tend to be much more worried about their practical use than visual appearance. In other words, they go through the procedure so that they can resolve difficulty when eating. After all, trying to consume any type of solid food without teeth can be a nightmare. This is where implants can come in and help one fill their mouth with durable, high-quality roots for artificial teeth to go in. As a consequence, they will be able to chew through practically any type of food, and their nutrition will not be limited to just a few options.

A Convenient Solution

Unlike a lot of dental interventions that are extremely painful, dental implants are one of the most convenient ways to resolve a long-term issue with a single procedure. For example, someone who is struggling with a broken tooth will need to repair it immediately. Those who decide on repairs of the existing tooth might find themselves back at the dental office soon as the repair needs further repairing. Individuals who decide to upgrade to an implant, however, will get a tooth-like solution that can last a lifetime. More importantly, people can decide only to get removable implants. That way, they will have the ability to get rid of them whenever necessary as the removal process takes no longer than a few seconds.

Types of Implants

Expectedly, Trinity Dental Arts advises that there are quite a few different options for dental implants depending on the patient’s particular needs. Some of the most common alternatives, however, are the following:

Endosteal

Subperiosteal

Bone Augmentation

Ridge Expansion.

So, what exactly does each of the type above of implant stand for?

– Endosteal

The first way to separate implants is based on their position to the patient’s jawbone. Thus, one can choose to go with either the Endosteal or Subperiosteal solution. The first one, Endosteal, will be an implant that is placed directly in the jawbone. In most cases, these types of implants are created using titanium as the primary material.

– Subperiosteal

Subperiosteal, on the other hand, is meant for patients who do not want an implant placed directly in their jawbone. Instead, the dentist will put it under the gum without forcing it to go inside the bone. So, the patient will get the implant that either barely touches to bone or stands above it. The types of patients that tend to go with this route are the ones who do not have a strong jawbone, or their overall bone health is compromised.

– Bone Augmentation

If one does not want to go with the subperiosteal option, they can choose to try bone augmentation. As the name states, this will require the dentist to find a way to strengthen the bone itself. That way, once it is recovered and powerful enough, the patient can get something along the lines of an endosteal implant.

– Ridge Expansion

As Dr. Xhoana Gjelaj from Trinity Dental Arts states, certain patients also decide to undergo something known as ridge expansion. In layman’s terms, this procedure will fix a narrow jaw that would not normally support implants. The way that the desired outcome is achieved is by adding bone graft material to space along the top of the jaw. Doing so opens up enough room to put in the implant that the patient requires.

Of course, many other options and benefits relate to implants. Understanding the previous few, however, is a great starting point for those who are interested in the topic.