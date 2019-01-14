David Van Housen on How to Improve a Home’s Resale Value

If you are considering remodeling your home, there are several areas where you can improve its resale value. Upgrades like bathrooms, kitchens, and garages can help make your home more attractive to prospective buyers. David Van Housen, the President of Alpha Building and Construction, shares the top 5 upgrades that pay off when it is time to sell your home.

1. Perform All Needed Maintenance

Before you think about doing a costly overhaul of your kitchen or bathroom, make sure that you take care of any lingering maintenance issues. Make sure that your windows are of good quality and that your home is well-insulated. Check for any issues with the plumbing. Look into inspecting your water heater and furnace.

Take care of anything ugly or questionable around your property. This includes your landscaping. Make sure that you have a well-kept yard, including the trees. Buyers look at all of these things when they are deciding whether to purchase a home. You will also want to clear out your garage to create a better first impression for your buyers.

2. Create an Open Floor Plan

Today’s real estate buyers are searching for homes with big, open floor plans. If you can, remove non-load-bearing walls in your kitchen and living area. Make sure that there is clear and unbroken space in as many areas as possible. You may want to consider removing kitchen islands if you have enough cabinet space. You can replace it with a moveable island that you can take with you when it is time to move.

Wide open spaces are just as important in the living room as in the kitchen. Open up your living space and try on a more modern look for your home. If you create an open flow in the kitchen and living room areas, your home will be more attractive to buyers, and you will raise the value of your home.

3. Use Renewable Energy

Solar electricity systems add a great deal of value to a home. More and more home appraisers are beginning to recognize the value of this upgrade. Having a working solar energy system in a home is an attractive asset for buyers. Green upgrades to your home will reduce energy costs and save you money, especially if your existing systems are antiquated and need to be replaced anyway. Water heaters with solar power could save up to 80% on your energy costs.

As time goes by and utility costs rise, green home upgrades will be attractive to everyone, not just to the environmentally conscious buyer.

4. Add Living Space

Finishing the basement or adding a beautiful deck can add space without too many construction expenses. Adding rooms cost more, but it can be a great investment in the value of your home. Consider adding living space wherever you can. Converting an attic to an extra bedroom and finishing the room over the garage can pay off. If you have space, add an in-law apartment. This will greatly increase the value of your home.

5. Lighting Upgrades

A dark house is difficult to sell. Upgrade your interior lighting using popular light fixtures and find ways to add as much natural light as possible. Skylights are popular, as are “light tubes,” or small cylindrical skylights that are capped by a dome. Pay attention to the lighting in each room, from the bedrooms to the finished basement. Make sure that your home is inviting to spend time in. You can also invest in larger windows, particularly for the living room. This will add a gorgeous focal point to your room while making it feel larger.

Increase Your Home Value

These five tips from David Van Housen will help you increase the resale value of your home. These upgrades, together with the traditional kitchen and bath alterations, attract buyers and can set your home apart from the competition.