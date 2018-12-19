David Simonini Breaks Down the Latest Developments in Interior Design

Recent trends in interior design have made it possible for homeowners to express themselves through window and wall coverings, furniture, and art pieces. David Simonini, a consultant and advisor to the Simonini Group, details these new trends. He recommends easy and inexpensive changes that any homeowner can make to enhance their home’s comfort, style, and value.

Eco-Friendly Materials

As designers look toward more sustainable materials, accent pieces and art have become more handmade and eco-friendly. Materials like bamboo, clay, and woven grasses provide comforting textures and an earthy sensibility. These will help homeowners feel more connected to the earth than they would with polished, glossy surfaces.

Ceilings

Accent walls using paint or wallpaper have become dated. A new trend is creating the statement ceiling. With paint, wallpaper, and molding, as well as hanging lamps, the embellished ceiling draws the eye upward. This can make the room feel larger or make it feel like a cozy space, depending on how the decorations are used. Accenting a decorative ceiling is an inexpensive change that will bring your home fully up-to-date.

Bohemian Style

This eclectic, layered style has been popular roughly every 10 years, though it never completely goes away. Bringing in new textures and color combinations makes this trend pop. Use statement pieces like geometric side tables and lots of patterned pillows and throws. With this updated style, stay within a color family with a contrasting accent. Using a jumble of colors will only make your room look dated.

Geometric Patterns

Geometric patterns are a timeless way to update your home according to David Simonini and Simonini Group. These patterns can be used on walls, floors, ceilings, and furniture, as well as in artwork. Exciting mid-century modern art with a geometric sensibility can tie it all together. Try finding prints from museum collections, or for a fun and affordable update, try handmade sites such as Etsy. You will be able to find works in many different color palettes to match or contrast with your room.

Florals

Florals are back in style after they had been frowned upon for some time. Updating these fabrics means getting away from shabby chic clichés and going with a bolder palette. Textured fabrics like brocades make great accent pieces. If you use florals, don’t cover your entire room with them. Use them as accents for a more modern look.

Jewel Tones

Jewel tones are fresh and current for the upcoming year. Light gray and white palettes will look dated. Introduce jewel tones through artwork and accent pieces, as well as cushions and throws. If you have a small budget, explore discount stores for interesting pieces. These jewel tones look great against existing white backgrounds.

More Color in Kitchens

Monochromatic kitchens have been the way to go for quite some time, but homeowners and designers are tired of the look. Try introducing color on your cabinets or in bold artwork. Backsplashes are also becoming more colorful, using vibrant colors and intricate patterns.

Comfort

Comfort has come back in style. Everything from carpets to dining chairs is selected with coziness in mind. This ties into the Scandinavian style called hygge. A cozy home environment will be warm and calming for all members of your family. Be comfortable without being sloppy for the best-updated look.

Interior Design for You

David Simonini has assembled these hot trends for your home. Even if you don’t have a large budget, you can incorporate many of these simple decorative changes. Design in the new year ahead is shaping up to be comfortable, eco-friendly, bold in color, and accented with geometrics. Use a mix of these trends in your home to bring it fully up-to-date.