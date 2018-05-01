Chase Rubin Discusses Investing and Finance

Now living and working in New York City, Chase Rubin felt he had a calling towards mathematics and financial wizardry from his years in high school which continued as he moved into his college years. Although he enjoyed the arts as a student the lure of math and science-based interests proved to be the greatest draw for the young student.

After leaving college and securing his first role with a financial institution, Chase Rubin set out to learn as much as possible about the financial markets through online classes and part-time courses which would eventually lead him to become an investment specialist with some of the largest financial institutions in the world. After many years as an investment specialist, Chase Rubin has spread his wings to also include real estate development and travel writing among his many interests.

What brought you to the financial industry?

I have always had a close relationship with math and the sciences which took off as a high school student and during my time at college. By the time I was a college senior, I had already begun applying for jobs in the financial industry and taking as many classes as possible which I hoped would pave the way for me to enter the industry and become a success. I have always been an avid learner and continue to educate myself about the latest possibilities for making a profit in areas which may not have been identified by the more mainstream investment companies.

What sets you apart in the industry?

In my opinion, I have sought to continue to learn as much as possible over the last few years and continue to research every investment avenue which presents itself. One of the areas which brought me success has been the use of passive income to create a positive stream of income entering the portfolio of myself and my clients on a regular basis. One of the most impressive aspects of my portfolio has been the use of rental income from multi-family and single-family properties I have purchased after learning as much as possible about the real estate industry.

In the past, you have talked about the 2008 economic crash as a positive thing. How did you come to that conclusion?

As an investment specialist, I have found it possible to transcend many different industries including trading on the stock market and real estate rentals and development. There were rumors of a coming crash on the markets for some years but barely a day goes by without an expert stating a global economic meltdown is on the way. When the crash finally did happen, I was ready for it and took the plunging stocks as a sign I had to do a better job in sourcing and researching my investment opportunities.

You did bounce back?

Of course, I took the crash of 2008 as a challenge to build a better future and career for myself and my clients who were relying on me to keep my investment opportunities at the highest level of quality and success for the future. In my opinion, my career is better now than it ever has with a wide-ranging investment portfolio and more clients looking for investment advice than ever before.

Is it easy to remain motivated?

Investing throws up new challenges and opportunities every day which make it easy to stay motivated for the future. How can I not be motivated when I may receive news of a new piece of technology in the biotech field capable of changing the lives of millions of people around the world; I’ll spend time researching the company, products, leadership team, and competitors in the industry to rate the chances of success. The same could be true in the retail industry or real estate where my motivation is found in simply exploring the opportunity I may find Online, in the news, or through discussions with clients and colleagues.

Which famous figures inspire you?

I love innovation and have recently read about the work of the British inventor, Trevor Bayliss who invented the clockwork radio to help bring information to people in the developing world. Identifying a problem and solving it seems to have been the core of the work of Trevor Bayliss and I like to think is the basis of my career.

What advice would you give up and coming entrepreneurs?

Trust yourself and your gut instincts. Over the years, I have always found my initial instinct about an investment to largely be correct. If something does not feel right you should avoid it and move on to the next option; research often helps get to the bottom of why I feel so strongly about a project in either a positive or negative way but often simply backs up my initial feelings.