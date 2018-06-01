Brian Motroni of Hunter Law, P.A. is a personal injury attorney in Tampa with over 15 years of legal experience. He began his career in 2002 by working as a law clerk while in college and law school. He gained valuable experience handling all aspects of a case as a law clerk, case manager, paralegal, and, ultimately, as an attorney. Brian was brought to Hunter Law to lead the way in building the plaintiff’s personal injury practice.

As a native resident of Tampa, he is very familiar with the Tampa Bay region and the unique and diverse population that reside in the area. Brian has volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the BTLS Foundation to assist families of fallen police officers, and regularly helps his personal injury clients with other legal issues pro bono.

Can you give us a brief overview of your education?

I started by going to college to get a degree in political science. It is one of the more common routes as law school has a lot of similarities with that undergraduate program. The material that I had to learn was evenly divided between history, case studies, and current events. I was able to graduate college in three years. After graduating in 2003, I went to Stetson University College of Law. While I enjoyed college and law school, I wanted to start my career as an attorney, which is why I finished my education in just under six years from start to finish.

What made you decide to become a personal injury attorney in Tampa?

I have been fortunate to travel our great country and the world, but there is no place I would rather live, work, and raise a family more than the Tampa Bay area. I was fortunate enough to secure my first position as an attorney at the law firm I had been clerking with throughout law school. I already had significant experience working on personal injury cases and enjoyed the rewarding process of helping the injured get their lives back on track. I have been blessed to spend my entire career working on plaintiff personal injury matters.

Do you think that the law that you practice will be subject to change in the future?

As a personal injury attorney, I do not foresee major changes taking place. I do a lot of auto accidents, slip-and-fall cases, and wrongful deaths. While there have been some changes over the years, the practice of personal injury is not as fluid as some other areas of the law. Technology may have a major impact on personal injury in the coming years. We have already seen, and handled cases involving ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, and the prospects of autonomous vehicles on the roadways present the possibility of major changes in my practice area. With that being said, fully autonomous vehicles are likely at least a decade in the future.

After moving through the ranks, what are some of the main differences between job titles you held in your career?

The biggest one is the level of responsibility. Naturally, the duties of a law clerk and a law partner are dramatic. As the managing partner of my firm’s personal injury practice, I am responsible for every aspect of the practice. While I took great pride in my work as a law clerk, there is a higher level of pride and accountability that I feel like a partner.

What are some of your day-to-day duties nowadays?

It depends on the type of cases that I am working on. Usually, I have to do a plethora of paperwork every day accompanied by a few client visits. That is primarily how I build cases or claims that are later submitted to a third party or the court. I also regularly attend hearings, take depositions, and attend mediations. That is one of my favorite parts of my chosen career; no two days are ever the same.

What is your advice for an aspiring law clerk that is just getting ready to start law school?

Know that your role is important, no matter what you are doing on a case. When I worked as a law clerk, I often did things that did not exactly pertain to the law field. Whether that involved making copies or drafting legal documents, the tasks seemed minuscule at the moment, but they were essential to the case. Everyone has a job to perform, and teamwork is essential. It is important to immerse yourself in the field of law so that you can find the area that you feel most passionate about. It is important to love what you do.

Do you think that lawyers will soon have to be computer experts to handle cases?

I do not think that they will need to be experts per se. Regardless, we see an increase of technological uses that relate to our industry. So, although the knowledge of applicable laws will remain the most important factor, being familiar with technology will help. Versatility can come in handy when looking for a job.