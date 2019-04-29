The Benefits of Hiring a Financial Advisor According to Gerhard Herrera-Pahl

With the popularity of financial advisors going up, a lot of individuals may question the roles that these professionals play. And rightly so. After all, although financial experts have been around for a long time, their job description has noticeably evolved through the decades. Nowadays, they wear multiple hats that include everything from being a paid counselor to a personal broker for someone. Thus, what are some of the most important benefits of hiring a financial advisor?

Helping Grow Capital

According to financial specialist Gerhard Herrera-Pahl, the vast majority of people seek help with growing their capital. This includes a lot of different methods of investing which can be divided into retirement savings and individual plans. For instance, the retirement route includes one’s retirement accounts that are allocated to various investments vehicles and tend to be long-term in nature. Similarly, the other option basically stands for someone choosing to invest their own money in the market directly and hopefully accumulate returns.

Well, it comes as no surprise that a lot of people who want to test their odds in the market will not have a wealth of knowledge that financial advisors do. Instead, they might be limited to only understanding the basics. This tends to become a problem as more money is put on the line because people will have lower odds of success if they do not fully comprehend how the market works. Enter financial advisors! Reaching out to these professionals will help overcome the barriers to entry and make smarter decisions.

Privileged Market Advice

To make smarter investing decisions, people need access to information that they can understand. This includes everything from factual data to macroeconomic data that can dictate how the financial markets will move. Well, a financial advisor is someone whose job revolves around knowing as much as possible about the financial markets and leveraging that knowledge and experience to make better decisions. In turn, people who are clients of successful advisors will be eligible to benefit from those same inputs that may not be available to the rest of the public.

Helping Stay on Track

Even though investing advice is quite common when it comes to financial advisors, this is just one of the many areas where they can come in handy. Another very common category of advice that people seek pertains to accountability. In other words, helping the client stay on track and maintain their spending habits is what people like Gerhard Herrera-Pahl do routinely. What does this mean for the prospective client? It offers them a real-time counsel that will moderate their buying or selling decisions and incentivize them to meet their targeted goals.

Minimizes Impulse Purchases

When it comes to the enemies of financial freedom, impulse purchases may be the most notorious. This is because they cannot be accounted for in advance, hence why they carry “impulse” in their name. Fortunately, those who work with financial advisors will have access to their professional counsel on demand. Sometimes, they may even be able to reach out during non-working days when there are important spending decisions to be made. So, by having the option to rely on someone else’s opinion that is based on a lot of training and experience, the clients will be much less likely to make irrational impulse purchases.

In the long-term, completely eliminating impulse buying from the equation can result in higher liquidity. For those unfamiliar, this indicates that someone’s access to cash and other highly convertible assets will be greater. Why is this important? Because it will free up capital that can be saved up for important purchases in the future or put down towards one’s investment accounts.

Peace of Mind

Ultimately, hiring a financial advisor helps to bring one the important peace of mind that will easily lead to a higher quality of life. The reason why is that the risk of a downturn while making important decisions is counteracted by hedging investments. For instance, those who work with financial experts are much more likely to have an important document like a will. Additionally, they are probably going to start saving money on time to accumulate enough for their children’s education, unexpected medical expenses, and so on. All of these factors lead one to have peace of mind knowing that the crucial steps towards leading a relaxed life have been taken!