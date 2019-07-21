Assured Rx Launches New Clinical Services to Improve Outcomes and Increase Patient Health Advocacy

When it comes to the medical field, there are a few different areas of advancement that are worthy of mention. The first one would have to be the unparalleled improvements made in technology. Just consider, for instance, the way that doctors approach treatment plans nowadays. Using state-of-the-art resources and many new inventions, they can minimize patient suffering and help diagnose them faster.

Another area that should be mentioned, however, revolves around dedication to patients and their well-being. Although medicine has always been all about human progress and treating dangerous conditions, recent years have slowly made the patients even more critical. Nowadays, courtesy of companies like Assured RX, individuals can rest assured they will be given treatment plans specifically tailored to their characteristics. In other words, the improvements made in the areas of timeliness, information sharing, and patient advocacy are singlehandedly, facilitating better outcomes.

To further understand this, it is vital to view the entire medical industry as an enormous machine that is compiled of thousands of small parts that have to work together. That includes everyone from the actual doctor who one might deal with to large insurance corporations that handle the financial side of things. Well, it comes as no surprise that people sometimes have to experience longer wait times and issues related to information availability since there are so many moving parts involved. Fortunately, Assured RX’s approach is one of the latest changes in the market and is bound to help with long-term mortality rates.

Timeliness

Delays with patient care are one of the main reasons why people hesitate to pay a visit to their physicians. After all, spending hours waiting to undergo a mandatory exam is not exactly the most exciting way to spend someone’s day. Due to this, Assured RX has developed a smoother process that minimizes unexpected delays. Consequently, the odds of having to go through a prolonged delay are very low. In other words, patient care is much more accessible.

Informed Decisions and Added Training

To make an informed decision, the patient often has to do a plethora of research on their particular condition. Unfortunately, doctors that are supposed to clearly explain the nature of someone’s disease sometimes fail to do so. Whether it is due to their inability to communicate complicated medical terms or lack of time does not matter. In the end, the patients often end up making life-changing decisions that are not based on proper knowledge, given their lack of adequate understanding. Luckily, another part of the previously mentioned project relates to only hiring the top-notch professionals and training them based on fruitful communication that will help the patients understand all of the risks involved.

One of the practices that Assured RX has implemented to ensure informed decisions for patients is their Pharmacogenomics program. This innovative program uses a person’s genetic makeup to determine how it affects their response to various medication therapy. Through this program, Assured RX can provide more accurate decisions and provide patients with a safer and more efficient solution to their medical needs.

Advocating for the Patients

Other than the lack of communication and potential timeliness issues, the medical profession frequently loses track of who the real beneficiaries should be. In translation, profits tend to dilute judgment as large pharmaceutical and insurance companies prioritize their bottom lines over human lives. Additionally, the fact that most patients do not have the time nor the resources to lead the battle against these conglomerates creates a noticeable lack of patient advocacy. In simple terms, there is nobody who can stand up for all the patients and correctly argue their points to the large providers who are focused on monetary outcomes.

Once again, however, Assured RX has dedicated a portion of their new clinical services solely to health advocacy. The goal will be to represent patients in a way that aims to promote their long-term improvement and put them in a better position to get competitive rates. Just consider, for instance, the fact the average cost of medical insurance goes north of $10,000 per year in the United States. And until recently, those who did not pay that cost were forced to pay steep tax penalties in the following year. Now, there will at least be options for individuals who would like to fight back and take a stand against this improper prioritization.

The clinical services offered by Assured RX, including their enhanced-medication therapy management services and chronic care management services, are specifically designed to advocate for patient needs. The enhanced-medication therapy management service is designed to help patients increase their medication adherence, monitor for the drug-drug interactions, as well as to identify cost-saving opportunities for patients. In addition to addressing the above, the program also ensures that patients are not consuming any potentially inappropriate medications, provides patients with nutrition and vaccination recommendations, and to provide educational and counseling services.

The chronic care management services are a scheduled once per month consultation offered by telephone or video conference that is designed to work with your pharmacist and primary care provider. The program works to provide the patient with greater control over their healthcare and provide up-to-date information regarding vital in-between visit data, medication, and any necessary adjustments. This program allows the patient to have increased communication with providers and specialists, with answers to your health questions and needs every 24/7/365.

State-of-the-Art Treatments

Ultimately, Assured RX’s project would give rise to a lot of state-of-the-art treatments that use the latest and most innovative devices. Given their independent nature, this means that some local markets will be able to benefit from treatment methods that are usually not even available outside of highly populated metropolitan areas. Not to mention the fact that the follow-up procedures and prolonged care for chronic conditions will be improved. So, although many aspects still have to be worked out, it is safe to say that this project is a step in the right direction.