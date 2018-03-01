Alvin Kirby explains the role of Guaranteed Removals

Alvin Kirby, a deeply respected and highly intelligent digital marketing expert, is responsible for ensuring Guaranteed Removals continues to live up to the lofty expectations the company’s clients have come to expect. Specializing in deleting, de-indexing, or pushing down negative information published online, Guaranteed Removals also works with clients to showcase positive digital content in addition to eliminating or obscuring disparaging digital content.

Where did the idea come from for Guaranteed Removals?

The adverse impact created by negative digital content can be absolutely devastating to the reputation of an individual or company, and in far too many cases this information is wholly inaccurate or seriously misleading. When the concept for Guaranteed Removals was developed, the CEO believed that we could make a significant difference for the people and businesses affected by negative online content.

What qualities are most important in predicting future entrepreneurial success?

Entrepreneurs are most likely to succeed when they believe in the concept at the core of their business model. This kind of confidence is often the product of developing a business focused on a critical issue that the market has yet to address properly.

What motivates you each day?

When negative information is posted about an individual or a business, all kinds of potentially damaging consequences can arise rather quickly. I’m motivated by the opportunity to prevent this kind of damage from occurring by helping our clients restore their good reputations.

What would you do differently if you were to start again?

I wouldn’t wait as long as I did to get into digital marketing and I definitely wouldn’t wait to bring on interns to assist me with my workload. Even though I was able to manage all of my responsibilities, it was a stressful time that I would have preferred to avoid if possible.

What is the one thing you do over and over as an entrepreneur and recommend everyone else do?

I constantly refer to all kinds of statistical analyses to determine if there are any areas in need of changes, especially when it concerns digital marketing.

How do you overcome the challenges you encounter as a professional?

I learned that the challenges you encounter as a professional are much easier to overcome when you have the help and support of an exceptional team of professionals. We tend to be a confident group, but we also recognize that we are able to accomplish so much more as a team than we could ever accomplish as individuals.

What is one business hint that you’re willing to give away to our readers?

As the lead digital marketer, try to make a concerted effort to check your ego at the door to remain open to new ideas that might help the company achieve its goals — even if those ideas differ from your own.

What people have influenced you and might be of interest to others?

I never get tired of reading the work of Socrates or any of the other great thinkers responsible for laying the foundation of Western Philosophy.