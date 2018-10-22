All-Area Realty Services Explains Co-Ops, Their Management, and Insurance

When it comes to personal-use assets, purchasing property is generally considered the heftiest transaction that one can engage in. This is because the cost of buying a home easily exceeds most other expenses that average families face. Consider, for instance, some of the most common assets that people own. These include things like cell-phones, computers, vehicles, and so on. An actual property, however, effortlessly exceeds the accumulated value of most other tangibles that one may hold

Given the necessary funds that people must have to become homeowners, many of them find it difficult to purchase a house. Instead, they look for alternatives where they can still obtain property for a lower price. Well, one of the most common ways to do so revolves around something called a “Co-Op”.

What is cooperative homeownership?

A co-op or cooperative homeownership means that a person will not actually own their residence. Unlike a scenario where they get a mortgage, per se, and buy a house, co-ops will not involve transference of the property title. Instead, the prospective homeowner will essentially buy shares in the corporation that owns the property. Those shares will then be converted into space that the corporation owns in that same property.

To better comprehend the concept, think about a scenario where Mr. John Doe is considering becoming a co-op owner. First, he would explore various locations throughout town where co-op property is available. After finding an area that he would like, Mr. Doe will purchase stocks in that company. Once he completes this step, he will be given a quid-pro-quo authority to reside on the property. Of course, the amount of space he assumes will be directly related to the number of stocks that he purchased.

Management by Votes

Since co-ops are seemingly nothing more than a collection of shareholders who own corporate stocks, how do they get managed? Well, the nature of this endeavor is quite similar to the way that corporations manage their daily operations. For instance, companies with a lot of shareholders hold annual meetings where their decision are made through voting.

In co-ops, this entire process is copied. Meaning, the residents that live inside of the cooperative building will vote on the most beneficial management strategies. Ultimately, the goal is to have a democratized way of coming up with the best course of action.

Electing a Board

Furthermore, co-ops also copy the way that corporations rely on their board of directors. For those unfamiliar, these are the individuals voted by the shareholders to represent their best interests. Living inside a cooperative will result in a very similar process. In translation, although there will be nowhere near as many shareholders, the few selected members will be appointed to the board. That way, a certain degree of segregation of duties and unbiased decision making will be preserved.

One main difference, however, is the involvement of a property management firm like All-Area Realty Services. Since a board is often comprised of investors with minimal experience managing the day to day operations of a building, All-Area Realty Services provides important maintenance functions like monthly reporting, structural maintenance, and service of essential utilities like elevators and boiler rooms. This frees up the co-op board to make more informed decisions and offload the technical work to professionals.

Insurance Concerns

Even though management concerns related to co-ops are often prioritized, there is another crucial factor – the insurance that these ventures must possess. After all, just consider the legal implications in a scenario that includes real property, shareholders, and residential rights. Thus, what kind of insurance-related questions do co-ops deal with?

Typically, co-op owners will be responsible for having their own personal insurance policy. This is the same type of insurance that average homeowners will possess to satisfy mortgage conditions and remain safe. Beyond that, however, the overall co-op association will generally be advised to own a master insurance policy. While a professional property management company like All-Area Realty Services may keep the building up to code and well maintained, there is always a small chance of some unforeseen circumstance which necessitates thorough insurance.

Certain Advantages and Shortcomings

In the end, the bottom-line concern about co-ops revolves around their advantages and disadvantages. Well, the most obvious shortcoming is the fact that one will not own their home. Instead, they will own stocks in a company that holds the title. Nevertheless, getting a co-op can often be much cheaper than making a hefty down payment on a house. Not to mention the ability to get involved and experience some managerial roles.