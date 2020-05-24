Why Procrastination is Bad for Your Health

Everyone procrastinates from time to time. For the most part, though, procrastination is not a severe problem. Putting off a big assignment until next week isn’t likely to affect your overall health and wellness significantly. Yet, the reality is that procrastination in certain situations can have a detrimental impact on your well-being and the well-being of those around you. To that end, I’ll highlight a few scenarios in which procrastination can prove very harmful. Check them out here:

Quitting Bad Habits

Bad habits are bad all the time. Yes, in general, it’s riskier for a 60-year-old to smoke cigarettes than a 25-year old, but poor health practices take a toll on the body at any age. Worse, putting off quitting these bad habits can have a negative compounding effect on your overall wellness. Engaging in unhealthy activities like smoking, drinking, eating fast food, or remaining sedentary for long periods will add up and will often lead to grave medical conditions. Bad habits are hard to kick, so the sooner you recognize you have a problem, the sooner you can start taking steps to amend it.

Starting New Fitness Routines

Most health-conscious people are very good at making workouts and diet plans. Significantly fewer are capable of following through and reaching the goals they start for themselves. It’s always tempting to procrastinate at the beginning of the new exercise and dietary practices. That’s because many people can, naturally, find a good reason why they don’t have the time or resources to get started right away. In truth, though, if you want to be healthier, you can and should start working toward that goal now. Everyone has time for a short jog; excuses are the enemy of fitness progress.

Ignoring “Minor” Issues

Aches and pains are just a part of getting older. Not necessarily. Seemingly minor symptoms like pain, swelling, or discomfort can sometimes be symptoms of more worrying medical conditions. Instead of ignoring or living with discomfort, it’s crucial to speak with medical professionals before an issue gets out of hand. Thankfully, many modern treatments are minimally invasive and very effective. Hammertoe surgery, for instance, can significantly relieve foot pain and improve a patient’s quality of life.

Conclusion

How healthy you depend in large part on the decisions you make daily. Small, seemingly minimal actions can either ensure your health and happiness or leave you vulnerable to disease and illness. The key is to take control of your health and not to wait until “later.”