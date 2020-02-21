Why You Should Plan Your Next Wedding on A Superyacht

Weddings, as occasions that embody profound lashings of love and character, should excite not only the bride and groom but their lucky guests. It’s simple enough to follow suit with friends and use a traditional church service. Still, a wedding should be unique – and nothing is more evocative of passion, adventure, and romance than watching the sun setting on the ocean. Organizing such an occasion might seem like a mean feat, but superyachts provide a host of incredible amenities intended to make any wedding an event to be remembered. For those with a love of the ocean, we detail why hosting your wedding aboard a luxury vessel can not only provide a unique memory to treasure but also streamline your special day.

Wondering what a superyacht wedding might involve?

Unlike the logistical nightmare wedding venue, planning can represent, hosting a wedding on a superyacht gives you an excuse to kick your feet up and relax before the wedding. As every aspect of the wedding is held in one space, you won’t have to relentlessly hassle lateness-prone guests in the vain hope they can make it to the service or reception on time – once a superyacht leaves, they’re out of luck, so they’ll likely make an extra special effort. Also, you don’t have to buy a superyacht to experience a wedding on the ocean. Digital charting services like Ahoy Club offer a suite of yachts in one convenient place, allowing you to choose a yacht that ticks all the boxes your individual needs might demand. You can find a yacht that complements the number of guests you plan on inviting, as well as space to eat, dance, and any accommodation that might be required. On the topic of food (an especially important one for a wedding, we might add), superyachts also provide ample space for talented chefs to work their magic, ensuring your guests receive a meal they’ll remember for a long time.

Things to keep in mind when planning a superyacht wedding

Although you’re sure to have an incredible day, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind if you plan on hosting a superyacht wedding. It’s not uncommon for families to have guests who might have special accessibility requirements, particularly if they’re older, so make sure to enquire about wheelchair accessibility ahead of time. Seasickness is another matter, though – make sure guests prone to seasickness buy medication before they board, or they’re bound to have a very unpleasant time! The venue being on a vessel off-shore might be a problem. Although there’s always the option to dock again in the case of an emergency, it’s a time-consuming process and may potentially disrupt the wedding. There are still water taxis available; it’s just important to inform everyone of this fact beforehand.

Plan the wedding of your dreams today

For the naysayers that might point out things like bad weather out at sea, anyone who has attended a wedding knows that there’s always the potential for the day to go pear-shaped. In the case of a superyacht wedding, a little bit of careful planning can mitigate any issues to ensure that your special day goes as smoothly as possible. Who could resist the thought of getting married on the ocean with the sun setting in the background? We certainly can’t.