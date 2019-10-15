Why Millennials Are Using CBD Oil Over Prescriptions

Those who were born after 1981 have earned the nickname “millennials” because they matured during the time that we passed the millennium. This group of individuals is surrounded by many stigmas, some good and some bad.



They’re revolutionary individuals with new ideas, with a love of new products, and an ability to adapt in any situation. They’re also trendsetters, and one trend that many in this group have freely adopted is the use of CBD oil.

A product of the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD for short), is a non-psychoactive supplement that offers a host of mental and physical health benefits. It can’t get you high, but it can make you feel better. Millennials are regularly using CBD oils, gummies, capsules, creams, vape juice, teas, and so much more for the treatment of their ailments.

What’s perhaps most surprising is that CBD is replacing specific prescriptions for millennial users. What is so great about this over-the-counter substance that it is deemed better than a prescription from a certified medical professional? Let’s take a closer look.

Millennials Replacing Prescriptions with CBD

A recent survey revealed that many individuals view CBD as a cure-all for certain mental health conditions like insomnia and anxiety. According to the collected data, more than half of respondents who have tried CBD chose to throw out their prescription anti-anxiety medications in favor of using CBD only.

Respondents felt that CBD was a better relaxant, stress relief, and anxiety reducer than their prescriptions. Plus, it’s non-addictive and has very few side effects. In the world of anti-anxiety medications, this is a win, win, win.

Furthermore, the study showed that female respondents were more likely to use CBD than men. It is perhaps owing to the hormone regulation component of CBD. It’s incredibly effective at calming raging hormones associated with menstruation, for example.

Millennials have also found that CBD is more effective at treating problems like anxiety-induced insomnia than prescription or over-the-counter sleeping pills. It helps users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, entering deep and restful REM cycles that leave a person feeling more rested when they wake. It also won’t leave you feeling groggy, so you can take it without fearing not being able to focus in the morning.

CBD also makes an effective painkiller. It has an unparalleled ability to naturally numb pain signals to the brain and reduces inflammation at the site. The effectiveness of CBD has been compared to prescription-strength NSAIDs and other prescription painkillers without harsh side effects.

Additionally, CBD is non-addictive, unlike many painkillers on the market. More than 40 million Americans are addicted to prescription painkillers, a gateway drug to more dangerous narcotics. Avoiding this problem with the use of CBD is an excellent tool for staying safe and pain-free.

More Benefits of Taking CBD

Millennials also love CBD because it has a variety of mental and physical health benefits for those who aren’t on a prescription. If taken regularly, CBD can be a powerful treatment for any of the following ailments:

Epilepsy

Epilepsy is currently the only ailment that clinical research on CBD has thoroughly covered. CBD and other cannabis products have shown immense benefit in reducing seizures in epilepsy patients. It reduces the severity, frequency, and several seizures for both children and adults.

It took many years for CBD to become an acceptable form of treatment for epilepsy, as it was still considered the same as marijuana at the time. However, last year, the FDA finally approved a CBD-based drug designed for epilepsy patients, and it’s the prescription of choice for most patients.

Cancer Treatment and Prevention

Awareness of potential cancer risks is better than ever. The millennial generation is filled with information about what cancer is, who it affects, and how to prevent it. Though research is in the very early stages, there are promising results to show that CBD may be a fantastic tool for treating and preventing cancer.

It comes from a compelling study in which rats with breast cancer were given CBD as a treatment. Rats who received CBD instead of the placebo saw a reduction of cancer cells, indicating that the product could be used to slow the spread of cancer. It caused the cancer cells to destroy themselves virtually.

CBD is also used often as pain relief, anxiety reducer, and relaxant for those undergoing cancer treatments. The calming agent is a welcome relief for both children and adults going through such an ordeal.

Better Skin

Since acne often remains on the skin well into a person’s 30s, it’s no wonder that millennials are loving CBD for acne treatment! It saves them a trip to the dermatologist, prescription ointments, prescription hormone controllers, and other medications.

CBD creams can be applied topically to help reduce the amount of oils and sebum production in your skin. It also brings down inflammation in cystic acne, a welcome benefit of using such a product.

These creams may also help to prevent wrinkles and chase away free radicals associated with skin cancer. Skin cancer is more common than many people realize, and if it’s not caught early, it can be incredibly aggressive. CBD can help prevent a catastrophe with a simple application.

It’s believed that the internal consumption of CBD can also benefit your skin. It regulates hormones in your body associated with acne production. It’s particularly useful for women during menstruation when raging hormones often increase skin problems.

Millennials may be among the largest population using CBD, but they’re not the only ones. Children, middle-aged adults, and the elderly may also use CBD to help treat certain conditions. It is not a fad; it’s a lifestyle that will lead users to a better life.