Why Hippocrates Health Institute Suggests Plant-Based Diets For Diabetics

According to the latest report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes. Meaning, almost one in every three people will have this condition. Given how dangerous Diabetes is, one must really question how the country got to this point, and more importantly, how to put an end to the rising rates of diabetes.

Fortunately, however, new ways to combat diabetes are developed almost every day. On one end, scientists are building state-of-the-art drugs that could help control the symptoms. On the other end, people are discovering diets that help treat the condition. One of these diets, which has been rapidly growing in popularity throughout the last decade, is based on the consumption of raw plants. It is a vegan alternative to regular eating habits that involve meat and dairy, as well as the consumption of pharmaceutical drugs.

Taking Control

Before breaking down many benefits of plant-based diets, one should understand the psychology involved. According to the Hippocrates Health Institute, a non-profit wellness organization in West Palm Beach, Florida, people are in control of their own bodies. In the past, it was largely believed that someone’s genes mandate their health. After years of research, however, it is proven that individuals control their conditions to a greater extent than commonly believed. Thus, those who have the mental capacity to maintain a diet are more likely to overcome dangerous conditions like diabetes. Nevertheless, they still have to dedicate an outstanding amount of work to meet their goals.

Weight Loss

People with diabetes often struggle to maintain certain body weight. In many situations, they end up overweight or obese. Once that happens, they need a way to lose the unnecessary weight that could be a health hazard. Well, the aforementioned plant-based diet is a perfect solution. Given that it revolves around veganism, this diet helps to get rid of the regular and saturated fat faster.

Additionally, a lot of plants that humans consume help them feel full even after eating very few calories. It is a concept of satisfying hunger with the bare minimum. Thus, losing weight becomes much easier the longer one stays on this regime.

Actual Effects

Reducing the intake of meats, dairy, and any processed foods is proven to reduce one’s blood glucose (sugar) levels. As this happens, the person will slowly lose weight which helps increase insulin sensitivity. Furthermore, meals that are vegan are known for their low glycemic load. Those who consume such meals are more likely to improve their gut biofilms which shield bacteria. As a consequence, the second meal effect is enhanced. For those unfamiliar, this is the concept where one meal improves the glycemic response to another meal. Additionally, a 2009 study on low-fat vegan diets and diabetes treatment published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that the vegan diet is more effective than other diets for control of glycemia and plasma lipid concentrations.

How can someone get enough protein?

One of the most common questions that prospective vegans ask relates to protein. For many of us, meat and eggs are our main source of protein. These foods are extremely high in protein. However, there are plenty of plant-based alternatives. In fact, organizations like the Hippocrates Health Institute find it easier to administer proper nutrients level with vegan diets. Tofu, lentils, chickpeas, and plant-based milk are just a few vegan protein sources.

Although plant-based protein may lack some amino acids, it comes with more fiber than the animal-based alternatives. In fact, eating meat will provide practically no fiber whatsoever. Additionally, long-term research discovered that individuals who consume plant protein are expected to be healthier, with longer lifespans than those who eat animal protein. This is because vegan diets reduce blood sugar and minimize the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Ultimately, red meat is known to be carcinogenic. In translation, it can lead to various types of cancer if constantly consumed over long periods of time. In the case that the meat is also processed, the risk grows exponentially. After all, the added chemicals which the manufacturers use present an area where the real dangers lie. Dr. Michael Greger of NutritionFacts.org has dedicated his career to publishing studies on the power of plant-based foods, specifically their ability to prevent and reverse common diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

A Rich Variety

Lastly, if someone has Diabetes and wants to switch to plant-based diets, they do not have to worry about the variety. After many years in the making, veganism now provides solid food choices that are not limited. Instead, people also have access to things like tofu and all-vegan seasonings. Not to mention the hundreds of ways to prepare plant-based meals uniquely and tastefully.