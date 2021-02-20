Why CBD Has Such a Bright Future

You may never have heard of CBD, or Cannabidiol, one of the hundreds of active ingredients in the marijuana family of plants, including hemp, from which most cannabidiol is extracted. Unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid, CBD isn’t psychoactive, so it won’t provide the feeling of being high. But the positive and medicinal effects of CBD seen undeniable.

There’s a lot to learn about CBD oils and their benefits, more than we can cover here, and people all over the world are picking up on this hot health trend. Companies and websites like miistercbd.com have done heavy research for you. You can read the guide in English: MiisterCBD.com for even more exciting information.

But here’s the long and the short of it: With the Compassionate Use Act of 1996, California was the first state to legally treat suffers from chronic or severe diseases with marijuana. By 2020, 33 U.S. states had legalized its medical use and 11 have made recreational marijuana use legal. But CBD remains at the center of the medicinal front, though it may have little recreational value. And according to the stock market, CBD has great value indeed.

CBD use is more common than you may realize, and its popularity is already growing fast. According to the website singlecare.com, 33% of adults in America have used it at least once, 64% were familiar with CBD and its related products, and roughly 64 million of those Americans have even tried a CBD-related product in the previous two years. Of those, 22% claimed it was a good supplement or even a replacement for some prescription and OTC drugs (over the counter).

You may also not be aware that CBD products are legal in all 50 of the United States (with a limit of 0.3% of THC). CBD is most popular in California ($730 million in sales in 2019). Florida and New York follow, with $291 million and $251 million in sales respectively for the same year.

CBD users are generally younger, with those between 18 and 29 be most likely to use it consistently.

CBD, commonly used as an oil extract, has a variety of medicinal purposes, according to clinical and anecdotal research.

CBD is known to interact with the human body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which helps to regulate appetite, pain, sleep, and immune system response. CBD may even reduce chronic pain by affecting the endocannabinoid receptors in the brain. Human studies have found that CBD and THC can be effective in treating the pain which may result from multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and can improve responses to muscle spasms.

CBD has also been shown to have promise in treating depression and anxiety without the side effects associated with pharmaceutical remedies, which can be severe.

CBD is well-known as a supplement for patients enduring cancer treatment, particularly chemotherapy and radiation. CBD has been shown to reduce nausea related to those treatments, reducing vomiting and stimulating the appetite. Some test-tube and even some animal studies have shown that CBD may have anticancer properties and in some cases has induced cell death in actual living human breast cancer.

CBD and THC may also reduce acne, which affects over nine percent of the population. CBD oil’s anti-inflammatory properties reduce sebum production to minimize acne.

Other studies indicate that CBD can act on the endocannabinoid system, as well as the brain’s other signaling systems, to provide benefits for sufferers of neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. An oral spray, Sativex, has been proven to reduce spasms in 75% of the 276 MS sufferers whose medications were causing muscle spasticity. Another study indicated that CBD could help reduce seizures in children who suffer from Dravet syndrome, a form of childhood epilepsy.

CBD may also have beneficial effects on high blood pressure and so could be good for overall heart health. Heart disease is normally the leading cause of death in the United States, followed only by cancer. Covid-19 is the current most-common cause of death in the country.

CBD may also have antipsychotic effects, be valuable as a substance abuse treatment, have anti-tumor properties, and prevent diabetes.

It’s important to note that the side-effects, if any, are mild, and include fatigue, change in appetite or weight, and diarrhea.

And CBD’s rise can be traced to the stock market as well. Stocks for companies like Sugarmade are dominating trading. Sugarmade trades 8,6 million shares per day. The company generated $4 million of revenue in 2019.

According to the website benzinga.com, sales of legal cannabis could reach as much as $30 billion by the year 2025. Even alcohol companies have been drawn into the CBD business.

Constellation Brands Inc. has already invested a reported $4 billion in Canopy Growth Corp., while Molson Coors has invested almost $2 billion in Hexo and Budweiser has publicly entered into a new venture with Tilray Inc. to develop non-alcoholic CBD drinks.

Some CBD company stocks are harder to trade on some formats, and experts recommend TD Ameritrade, Moomoo, TradeStation, and Webull.

CBD is on the cutting edge of medical treatments in the U.S. and all over the world. It’s an economic powerhouse and could very well be the future of medicine. It’s a great opportunity for the person in distress, the investor looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and a world turning away from harmful and addictive pharmaceuticals to more holistic, organic remedies. For them, for all of us, the timing couldn’t be better. CBD has a bright future, there’s no doubt about it. And now, so do we all.