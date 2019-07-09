What’s Phenibut and When Should You Consider Using It?

You may have heard about phenibut and other nootropics, or about specific supplements that contain phenibut like Zach Attack Supplements. These terms may seem strange at first, and if you’re like most people, you’re probably asking one or more of the following questions:

What’s phenibut? What is it made from? What’s the connection between phenibut and nootropics? Why should I care?

This post addresses all of these questions, so read on to find out more about phenibut, and when you should consider using it.

What’s phenibut?

Phenibut is a synthetic drug that’s often used to modify mood, anxiety, and even energy levels. The drug acts in a very similar way to the naturally occurring neurotransmitter GABA, which is short for Gamma-aminobutyric acid. Like GABA, phenibut works by reducing the activity of neurons in the brain. Since phenibut is so similar to GABA, when taken, it often acts as a GABA substitute, producing the same calming effects, as well as stimulating the production of other brain neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

The name phenibut was gotten by shortening the chemical name of the drug, β-phenyl-γ-aminobutyric acid. The drug was developed in Russia in the 1960s and has since been used in various conditions that cause mental stress like fear, anxiety, PTSD, depression, and even to relieve tension.

What’s phenibut made from?

Phenibut is a synthetic drug, which means it was created in the lab, and not from anything that’s naturally occurring. However, it has a similar structure to GABA, as mentioned earlier, which accounts for its similar functions.

Phenibut as a nootropic

You may have also heard about phenibut’s ability to boost brain power and function, as well as protect the brain from damage. This is because the drug is one of many smart drugs (also known as nootropics) that have been known to make people smarter. They do this by increasing the blood supply to the brain while providing nutrients and oxygen. This then makes the brain function better.

It also protects the brain by promoting and increasing the stimulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is another naturally-occurring protein in the brain that protects neurons.

Why should you care about phenibut?

At this point, you probably already have a pretty good idea of why you should care about phenibut. If you’re still not convinced, here’s a list of its benefits:

Reduction of anxiety

It has been used to treat insomnia and improve sleep.

It can help you increase your sociability.

It induces a state of relaxation and calm.

It has also been shown to be effective in the treatment of alcoholism, depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and in preventing motion sickness.

Increases brain function and improves intelligence

As you can see, phenibut is a life saver when it comes to handling stress and anxiety, as well as giving you that additional boost in brain power and productivity. Typically, the body has chemicals designed to perform these functions, but phenibut can help these kick in faster, and even supplement their function to give you stronger effects.