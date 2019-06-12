3 Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is right around the corner, about a month away. For those who have plans to surprise their dad on June 16 with the perfect present, it is essential to start planning now, especially as some gifts may take weeks to ship and arrive. Do not let shipping costs and time be a constraint by searching and jotting down a list of ideas now before the Father’s Day shopping craze happens in stores and all of the best presents are gone. Those who have trouble knowing the perfect present can start here, with some of the most exciting gift ideas that are sure to make you stand out among your siblings.

Board Games

Board games are fun for any occasion and are the perfect way for a family to bond. From Doodles to Monopoly, these games offer hours of amusement for everyone. After giving this gift, the family can take the chance to enjoy it on Father’s Day, letting your dad take place in a family event that he is sure to remember. Also, Monopoly is heavily customizable and comes in a variety of both variations and designs so that you can pick a present that is sure to make your dad smile, perhaps alluding to his favorite TV show or inside joke among the two of you.

Wasgij Mystery Puzzles

Another exciting addition, these mystery puzzles are some of the best Father’s Day gifts for those who enjoy problem-solving. Unlike standard puzzles, these thousand-piece pictures offer a way for the whole family to relax in a whole new way. The image on the front of the box is not the real puzzle image, but it is through understanding and finding clues that create the image and gives a hint to where those thousand pieces belong. With steel cutting tools, no two pieces are the same, and the ease of putting together the puzzle physically is well worth the cost.

Playing Cards

Once again, playing cards offer the best gift possible for your dad – quality and enjoyable family time. With these cards, there are hundreds of possible games that the family could engage in, and even better is the strategy involved in many. From ERS to the classic Old Maid, there is sure to be a game that suits everyone’s tastes, and a durable pack of cards could last for a long time, leading to years of fun and enjoyment. Also, there are hundreds of designs to choose from as well, once again ensuring that you will be able to find cards that suit your dad’s taste perfectly, letting him know you put thought into the decision as you personalize the gift.

There is a wide variety of different gifts to choose from. If none of these suits your taste, make sure to google to see a comprehensive list of dozens of potential gifts that your father will be sure to love. Make sure you go above and beyond this Father’s Day to show him how much you genuinely care about everything he has done for you, and begin planning what to buy him today.