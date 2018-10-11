Tips for Choosing the Right Contact Lenses

Choosing a contact lens is not a decision that you should make on your own. You need to know how much wear the lens can tolerate, how much care they need, and the lens’ refractive error. Will you be wearing your contact lenses every day or occasionally?

If you plan to wear contacts for long periods, you should consider buying soft contact lenses. On the other hand, if you end up buying rigid gas-permeable contacts, you will need to wear them daily until they become comfortable. Here are some tips that will come in handy when looking for high-quality contact lenses:

Are You Going to Care for them?

You need to take proper care of your contacts to prevent corneal ulcers and fungal eye infections. When you buy contact lenses, you have to use the lens solution that your doctor will recommend to keep them in top shape. Although you can buy disposable contacts to lower the risk of eye infections, you need to take care of your lens daily to keep your eyes healthy.

If you do not want to have to clean and disinfect the lenses daily, you should purchase daily disposable lenses. This way, you will only use them for a day and discard them thus eliminating the need for daily lens care.

Do You Wear Bifocals?

If you wear bifocals, you should consider getting multifocal lenses to reduce your need for reading glasses. You can also opt for monovision contacts: one lens helps you with long-sightedness while the other helps with short-sightedness. Although this might seem weird, people with presbyopia get a natural, clear, and comfortable vision from monovision contact lenses.

Do You Have Dry Eyes or Allergies?

Dry eyes and eye allergies make wearing contact lenses uncomfortable. Therefore, if you have any of these conditions, you should speak to your eye doctor before you go to your fitting for lenses. You should consider using daily disposable lenses to lower these allergy symptoms.

Moreover, if you suffer from dry eyes, you should purchase contact lens made specifically for dry eyes because they will be more comfortable.

Do You Want a Different Eye Color?

You can buy color contacts if you want a different eye color. They can either change your eye color entirely or enhance your current eye color. You can also opt for special-effect contacts if you want your eyes to look dramatically different.

Consider Vision Sharpness

Soft contact lenses, no matter how comfortable they are, do not provide the best vision sharpness. However, rigid gas-permeable lenses provide a sharper vision, but they take some getting used to. If you suffer from astigmatism, you should opt for RGP lenses because they will give you sharper vision.

If you decide to go for soft lenses but end up being disappointed by your vision clarity, you should consider going for RGP contacts.

Is Overnight Wear Important?

If you like the idea of wearing your contacts continuously, even during the night, you should opt for lenses that allow oxygen to pass through. Some of the latest FDA-approved contacts have been approved for wearing overnight. However, you need to know that continual wearing of lenses is not safe for everyone.

If you want extended wear lenses, you should let your doctor know. This way, he or she will determine how safe it is for you to wear contacts overnight before giving a prescription.

Conclusion

The above tips will help you choose the right contact lenses for your needs. However, you must seek professional advice because you cannot buy contacts without a prescription written by a licensed optometrist. You also need a professional fitting.