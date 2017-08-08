We live in a highly image-conscious society; it has never been more important look healthy and radiant. We also know far more about our health and how to look after it, which is changing the way we treat our body. The appearance and health of our hair are no exceptions. However, it is important to remember that there are some conditions which damage the appearance and health of an individual’s hair beyond their control, such as alopecia or male pattern baldness. If you are struggling with such a condition, there are plenty of treatment options available. A cheap hair transplant abroad could significantly improve the appearance of your hair. These are the latest trends for healthy hair.

Healthy Diet

It is no secret that what you put into your body is reflected in your appearance. A balanced diet is essential, so make sure you include a variety of food in your diet. Iron and zinc help your hair follicles to grow. It can be found in leafy green vegetables, like spinach, and red meat. You should eat plenty of oily fish, to ensure you are getting enough Omega3 which helps hair to look shiny, and protein, like chicken, which promotes growth and repair of cells. Healthy diets have become very popular recently, which means you don’t have to look far to find inspiration.

Vitamins and Supplements

Many celebrities have been promoting the use of vitamins and supplements for healthy hair on social media. It has resulted in an increasing trend for taking supplements. In addition to a healthy diet, vitamins and supplements can help to improve the appearance of your hair. Vitamin D is a particularly important supplement to take because it is not found naturally in many foods and people who do not live in countries that receive a lot of sunshine may find that they are deficient in it.

Hair Masks

It is likely that you have heard of face masks, but have you heard of hair masks? A hair mask is a similar concept; it is applied directly to the hair and left to sink in for a few minutes. There are some hair masks available which are applied overnight to provide a more intense treatment. These masks have various benefits, from moisturising dry and damaged hair to restoring volume to your hair, you simply need to choose the right one for your hair type.

Natural or Homemade Shampoo

Natural shampoos are becoming very popular. These are shampoos which contain fewer chemicals than regular high street or drug store brands. It is thought that natural shampoo is less drying and irritating to the scalp, leaving the hair in better condition and reducing the risk of dandruff or other scalp conditions. Homemade shampoo is another popular alternative to regular shampoo; many recipes are being shared online. Homemade shampoo recipes typically include ingredients such as avocado, egg white and cider vinegar which are all said to improve the strength and shininess of your hair.