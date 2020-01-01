Are you strong enough to overcome addiction? Men-only rehabs will help you

Gender-based recovery programs are based on different approaches for treating any addiction. They proved to be highly efficient for the processes of fighting addiction and recovery. Once they get into drug rehab for men, they have comfortable conditions for creating good relationships with one another.

Male addiction treatment meet specific needs and help to recover from alcohol and drug dependencies. There are no distracting issues in the environment of the rehabs, and every group of people gets personalized treatment plans.

Why choose men-only rehabs?

There’s a significant number of men that hesitate whether they should join any recovery program as it may make them look week. National Institute of Drug Abuse has conducted a lot of researches regarding the difference between therapies for men and women.

And men sometimes try to fight against the problem themselves with minimum or zero results. Attending male-only rehabs can reduce levels of stress in comparison with going to those centers where women also go to.

In simple words, here are a few reasons for choosing specific programs that were designed specifically for men:

● An environment without unnecessary distractions

● Therapy programs that meet specific male problems like sexuality and masculinity

● New relationships in groups with men

● More comfortable conditions for men in recovery programs

● Improved communications between the members of the programs

● No judgment and no fear that someone will negatively evaluate someone’s experience

What can you find in rehab for men? Here are the most popular types of therapy programs that you can find in the rehabs:

● Counseling

● Behavioral Therapy

● Alternative Therapy (Adventures, exercising and so on)

● Life Skills (parenting classes)

● Family Therapy

Why do men need therapy?

Addiction leaves a massive imprint on all areas of the mean’s life. Take measures to combat fatal attraction should be as early as possible, otherwise physiological and mental disorders that develop as a result of constant drug use may become irreversible.

First of all, you need to convince the patient of the need to see a doctor from rehab for men. How to convince a drug addict to accept the help of doctors? The patient may deny the very fact of taking drugs and, therefore, the need to stay in a hospital.

To solve the problem faster, you should:

● Develop a unified family position on the need to start a new life. If some relatives insist on keeping the patient in a hospital while others insist on not doing this, it will aggravate the situation.

● Choose a rehab center suitable for men in advance. It’s easier to get the addict’s consent when he is physically ill – it can be during the withdrawal syndrome. At this moment, you can try to convince him to go to the clinic at least for a short time. Mention such an opportunity as an anonymous posting. Attract a professional motivational psychologist who can come home.

Addiction therapy is surrounded by myths that are united by one – irresponsibility and unwillingness to delve into the essence of the problem. Drug addicts and even their loved ones often believe that opioid receptor blockers sewn under the skin or detoxification procedures will magically heal the patient once and for all. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Blockers give an effect only after a detoxification course and allow you to stop the consequences of a possible breakdown. Medications should be taken during the rehabilitation period under strict medical supervision. It is only an auxiliary, and not the primary means of rehabilitation.

Psychological help for men

Psychological rehabilitation of men is impossible without the involvement of psychiatrists, narcologists, and psychotherapists. It is a daily work with the patient on his motivation. There is a misconception that detoxifying the body cures drug addiction. After detoxification, only physiological relief comes out, the withdrawal disappears, but the prevailing stereotypes of behavior continue to “live” in the patient’s mind.

Modern medicine offers two options for psychological rehabilitation. According to one point of view, in the period after detoxification of the body, the patient should be isolated from the adverse social environment where he could get drugs. At this time, a motivating psychologist, psychiatrist-narcologist, and/or psychotherapist should work with him intensively. It will keep the patient out of the ordinary society and set him on the further course of the rehabilitation program.

That is why rehabilitation in a hospital under the constant supervision of narcologists and psychologists is considered by proponents of this approach to be the only effective way out. In their opinion, if a patient does not end up in a rehabilitation center after detoxification and returns home, he is more likely to then return to his previous lifestyle.

Proponents of a different point of view refer to researches showing that even with a long term of imprisonment, an addict breaks down into the first weeks after release with more than 90% probability. It is because the limitations are not able to bring up new and more adaptive ways of existing in the world.

And while maintaining a healthy environment, work, family, separation from it in favor of the community of addicts can have the opposite effect. There are more positive results of rehabilitation in the groups than cases of self-healing, but less than with cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy. A complete program, including drug support, psychotherapy, and rehabilitation, can help 40-60% of patients.

There are self-help and mutual assistance groups that use approaches different from the so-called Minnesota model (“12 steps”, “Anonymous Addicts”), for example, Smart Recovery, that is based on emotional-rational-behavioral psychology and have proven their effectiveness.