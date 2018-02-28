9 Simple Tips to Sleep Well at Night

Just like a healthy diet, healthy sleep is vital for the health and well being of our lives. Lack of sleep or sleep deprivation can lead to a huge discomfort.

Inadequate sleep can cause severe back pain, reduces the overall performance of the nervous system, disturbs personal and professional life. Well, not anymore. If you’re one of those who keeps turning and tossing in the bed while sleeping, we have some tips for you that will help you get better sleep.

Tips to get better sleep

Exposure to bright light

Exposure to sunlight during the right time of the day can be very beneficial to the circadian rhythms. Natural light affects the hormones, brain, body, etc. and will make you fall asleep and wake up at the right time. Anyone suffering from insomnia must try this.

Improved energy during daytime

Improved sleep quality and duration

Exposure to the sun for around 2 hours can increase the sleep efficiency up to 80%. If the approach is not feasible to you, then the artificial bright lightbox will also work.

Avoid blue light exposure

As mentioned, exposure to light is beneficial. However, you should expose at the appropriate time of the day. Exposing at the wrong time may alter the circadian rhythm, which will disturb the sleeping cycle further. Avoid blue light exposure during the night. Sources of blue light exposure are electronic gadgets like computers, smartphones.

Follow these tips:

Wear blue light blocking glasses.

Install apps like f.lux for blocking blue light in computers and phones.

Avoid watching TV or bright light exposures for at least 2 hours before going to bed.

Practice Sleep Hygiene

You can practice sleep hygiene by avoiding following things in the evening:

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Caffeinated beverages

Heavy and spicy meals (at least 3 hours before sleeping).

If you feel hungry, prefer eating light snacks, but if possible avoid eating 45 minutes before going to bed.

Optimum temperature level and environment

Your body and the room temperature can have a profound effect on sleep quality. The temperature should not be too hot or too cold. Ideal temperature range is 20°C or 70°F. Moreover, ideal sleep environment is essential for getting adequate sleep. Eliminate unnecessary noises (this also includes your sleeping partner’s snoring) and light.

Check your room well for noises and distractions.

Use blackout curtains for darkening the room.

Wear eye shades or earplugs.

Avoid short naps

Power napping may boost you and make you feel relaxed during the daytime, but if you’re struggling to fall asleep at night, best is to avoid short naps.

Workout

Vigorous exercisers report having a better-quality sleep. If you can’t get yourself to exercise hard, light workouts will suffice.

Maintain a sleep routine

Going to bed and waking at the same time, even during weekends will regulate the body’s clock and thus will reboot your sleeping cycle.

Avoid a Bedtime Ritual

Develop a habit of performing a set of same activities each night, before going to bed. This can have a significant impact on both, your sleep quality and your health. Avoid doing stressful activities or activities that are capable of increasing the anxiety and excitement level.

Sleep on a perfect mattress

To avoid sleep troubles in the first place, sleeping on a right mattress is extremely important. Picking the right mattress can be a little daunting task. However, a little research can be fruitful.

Consider factors like durability, density, quality, the foundation while picking up a mattress. Moreover, change it every 8 years.

Not least of all, always select your mattress keeping your personal requirements in mind. This is because while some may prefer extremely soft mattress for sleeping, others may get comfort sleep on a firm mattress. Choose it wisely!

If even after following these tips, you’re struggling hard to fall asleep, it is best to see a doctor or any sleep professional.