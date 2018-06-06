The Importance of Retaining the Essential Minerals in Drinking Water

We use water filters to purify water that is contaminated with deadly microorganisms, harmful impurities, dissolved metal salts, etc. Many water purifier brands in the market offer various advanced models in an extensive price range. Most innovative technologies are used in their products and guarantee to provide pure and clean drinking water.

The major problem that happens when we buy a water purifier is that most of them also remove the essential minerals from the water along with removing the contaminants. There are many important minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, etc. that are naturally present in water. These minerals are actually essential for health. They contribute to strong bones, teeth, healthy and soft skin, and shiny hair. So, when you buy a water purifier, it is important to ensure that you invest in one that retains the essential minerals as they play an important role in the growth and development of the mind and body.

Problems Caused by the Removal of Essential Minerals

The following two problems are commonly caused when the essential minerals like calcium and magnesium get eliminated during the filtration process.

Demineralization in Water

We are aware of the fact that high TDS (Total Dissolved Solvents) is not good for health and needs to be filtered out. But, only a few are aware of the WHO study reports, which indicate that low TDS can also impact your health adversely. The minerals that we receive from water cannot be substituted by food or supplements leading to various deficiency diseases in the long run.

The decrease in pH Level of Water

The human body consists of 70% of water, and this percentage has to be maintained for its optimal functioning. Further, the blood in our body should be a little alkaline. The essential minerals present in water helps in maintaining the proper pH level of the body. In the absence of these minerals, the body’s pH turns acidic causing acidosis, which is considered as the basic cause of degenerative diseases.

Thus, it is essential that the filtered water should retain the required amounts of essential minerals. Besides helping in preventing these health problems, it will also help in giving water a sweet taste, which otherwise becomes very flat when all the essential minerals are removed.

How Can We Maintain the Mineral Constituency?

The most important thing to consider is that we need to purify water as it is contaminated with toxic substances and micro-organisms, but at the same time we also need to retain the essential minerals in it. So, what do we do? We need to make a proper and informed choice when choosing a water purifier. Most of the RO purifiers available in the market filter out everything, including the essential minerals. But, there are many models from reputed brands that can control the TDS of filtered water. They are designed to retain the essential minerals while filtering out contaminants at the same time.

Now that you know the importance of retaining the essential minerals in drinking water. Buy a water purifier that preserves the mineral content while ensuring it is free of contaminants.