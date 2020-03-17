Top Reasons Why You Need to Save Copies of Your Medical Bills

Most of us usually throw bills or receipts the moment we get home or leave the store where we got them. However, this may not be the ideal thing to do!

As you may know, if you buy something and then see that it comes with a flaw or it’s spoiled – in the case of food -, you can return to the shop where you bought it and request a refund. Naturally, this can be done only with the help of the receipt.

It is the main reason why you need to save your receipts – not in copies. Now, why should you keep copies of your medical bills?

Well, this is an entirely different story – let’s take a closer look and find out!

Evidence in Case of Disease

If you are injured at work, for example, and sue your employer, you can use your medical bills as proof and eventually increase the damages that you’ll receive. However, if you sue someone after five or even ten years and you don’t have copies of your medical bills, your lawsuit won’t have the desired result.

For instance, copies of medical bills can represent substantial proof for Mesothelioma lawsuit and can help your lawyer win your case for you. As you may know, Mesothelioma can appear decades after asbestos exposure. As such, any medical bills that you’ve incurred during your exposure to asbestos can strengthen your case.

Preventive Measure

Then, the copies of your medical bills can also help you save a lot of money – and even your life. If you can access your medical records, your medical personnel in charge of you will not have to perform any tests that may either cost a lot of wasted time that could be used to treat you.

Even if you don’t have your medical records, having the medical bills that you received after a hospitalization or treatment can help another team of doctors know how to treat you best!

Comparison with Medical Records

Your medical records and bills will have specific codes on them that can help you find out a lot of things!

For example, you can compare the medical bills with the records and find out if you’ve been taxed for the proper things. By doing so, you can find out whether you’re a victim of upcoding or not. Upcoding is the illegal practice via which medical personnel applies more serious diagnosis so that they can charge for costlier procedures.

As such, comparing medical bills with medical records helps you spot errors that may bring some money back into your pocket.

Taxes

Last but not least, medical bills are used for tax preparation purposes as well. As you may know, the tax reforms make it so that US citizens with high medical expenses can deduct medical costs from their returns.

Therefore, your medical bills can, once again, stand as proof that you were treated for a particular disease or injury.

The Bottom Line

In short, medical bills may be able to even save your life, depending on the circumstances.

However, in most cases, they stand as proof of your treatment, surgeries, and so on. If you are involved in an accident or are allergic to a particular medicine, medical bills or records will help doctors see that without performing any tests.