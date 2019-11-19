A Quick Guide to In-Vitro Fertilization

For some people, fertility is a big issue, a delicate topic that causes them anxiety or trouble, for conceiving a child might seem hard or even impossible.

Modern medicine has changed the view about fertility issues, and with proper treatment, your chances to conceive a child can increase and also lead to a successful pregnancy.

By In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments, you can now have a child despite fertility problems. However, most people know very little about this treatment and might have the wrong impression of the process.

The IVF treatment is much simpler, more productive, and less expensive than what it used to be. There are plenty of institutions or fertility centers available in most cities that can help you get started.

In this article, you’ll find a primer about In Vitro Fertilization so you can learn about your options, and you can ask your doctor about these treatments.

What is In Vitro Fertilization?

At its most basic definition, the IVF treatment is an assisted reproduction technology through which a doctor boosts your chances to conceive a baby. There are several steps and options through the process, and every patient reacts differently to the treatment.

IVF is commonly used to treat infertility in patients with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, women with ovulation disorders, male infertility, and unexplained infertility.

With proper care and the right IVF treatment, you can increase your chances of conceiving children. Still, you probably should know a little more about the procedure and what it entails before diving into a treatment.

The Procedure

IVF treatments begin with a specialist’s thorough examination of the patient. From hormone levels to medical history, your doctor will examine everything and determine how to proceed in each particular case.

Typically, the first few steps involve the women to take medications and hormones to stimulate the ovaries and increase the chances of conception. This part is non-invasive, and depending on your situation could lead to pregnancy.

However, don’t despair if that step fails. The process continues with an invasive procedure, where the doctor retrieves the ovaries’ egg, and place them in an incubator, where they will be fertilized with the sperm of your partner or a donor.

Once the embryo is formed, examined, and determined to be healthy, it will be transferred back to the uterus.

Keep in mind that it is a “broad strokes” look of the procedure, so you can be more informed about it when you discuss it with your doctor.

Risks and Complications

Like all medical procedures and treatments, there is some risk related to IVF treatment, both physiological and psychological.

Make sure to follow your doctor’s guidance and your routine checks to stay healthy and improve the effectiveness of the treatment.

There are also some common side effects associated with IVF, which include Nausea, decreased urinary frequency, faintness, severe stomach pains and bloating, and weight gain.

Where to Go for In Vitro Fertilization Treatments

Consult with your doctor about these treatments and seek guidance about any possible alternatives for your particular condition.

Nowadays, there are fertility clinics available in most of the large cities, with several specialists that can help you decide on what fertility treatment to take and how to proceed.

If you’re in London, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Private Healthcare offers one of the best fertility specialists and IVF treatment in the area.

An End to Infertility

Fertility problems have always existed in society, becoming an everyday problem for some people who wish to start a family.

If you suffer this condition and would love to start your family today, arm yourself with the information in this primer and ask your doctor or local fertility clinic for guidance on how to start.