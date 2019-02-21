People Unlimited Explores How a Vegan Diet can Lengthen Life Expectancy

The benefits of changing to a vegan diet can have a positive effect on your health and your lifespan. When people eat an all-plant foods diet, they can reduce their chances of heart disease, diabetes, kidney dysfunction, and cancer.

What is Veganism?

At its simplest, veganism is the practice of eating only plant foods. Meat, dairy products, and eggs are eliminated from the diet entirely. Vegans believe that they will be healthier and have less adverse effects on the environment than omnivores. The benefits of a healthy, plant-based diet speak for themselves.

Reducing Cardiac Illness

Veganism is associated with lower rates of cardiac problems like heart disease and high blood pressure. According to a 2014 study in the journal Nutrients, vegans have up to a 75 percent chance of avoiding high blood pressure. Vegans may also have 42 percent less risk of death from heart disease. These benefits of veganism alone could be enough to lengthen a person’s life.

Preventing Cancer

A plant-based diet has been associated with a lower incidence of cancer. This may have to do with higher intake of important plant-based foods. For example, colorectal cancer can be reduced by up to 18 percent in people who consume legumes regularly. Another reason why vegans develop cancer less often is that they do not eat smoked or processed meats.

Preventing Obesity

Obesity has serious, life-shortening consequences. Eating vegan can be a way to upgrade the health of your diet without cutting calories. Many vegans also find that they experience significant weight loss. Anyone who needs to lose weight might consider becoming a vegan.

Healthy body weight is associated with a longer life span. People with normal BMI experience fewer chronic diseases and complications, and their self-reported health is better overall. Weight loss also has beneficial effects on the joints, which may be weakened and strained by an obese frame.

Blood Sugar and Diabetes

Vegan diets have the power to lower blood sugar and increase insulin sensitivity. According to a 2013 study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, vegans may experience up to a 78 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

People with existing diabetes may also benefit from switching to an all-vegan diet. When diabetics reduce the amount of meat in their diet and replace it with plants, they can see better kidney health outcomes. Certain types of diabetic neuropathy can also be reduced or eliminated completely with a vegan diet.

Cautions

Anyone who is interested in going to an all-vegan diet should carefully plan their food intake to account for vitamin and mineral needs. Vitamin B-12, iron, and calcium are sometimes low in poorly planned vegan diets. People who neglect to balance their diet properly may be at risk for deficiency disorders. When the body’s nutritional needs are fully understood, it is possible to eat well on a vegan diet.

Lengthen Your Lifespan

Making simple, healthy changes to your lifestyle makes it possible to live longer. When people eat a vegan diet, they often find that they experience fewer cardiac and metabolic disorders as well as a lower incidence of cancer. All of these positive changes work together to increase the possibility of a longer life span.