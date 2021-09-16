Mental Health Treatment Settings: What Options Are There?

Introduction

There are different settings where care and treatment for mental health-related problems are provided. The level of care and the environment depends on several factors. These include the severity and nature of the mental condition that a patient suffers from, the prescribed treatment type, and their physical health. The best mental health facilities in Kentucky offer three types of settings for mental health care patients. These include hospital inpatient, residential, and lastly, outpatient. Additionally, any top psychiatrist in Kentucky can deliver some services through telecommunications technologies. We discuss some of these settings in the article below.

Hospital inpatient setting

When a patient spends one night or more in a general hospital’s psychiatric unit or a psychiatric hospital, it is said to be a hospital inpatient setting. It could be a privately or publicly owned facility. Inpatient mental health facilities in Kentucky admit patients that are more severely ill. Patients admitted to this type of setting may be in the advanced stage of mental illness and require treatment around the clock. Typically, when a patient requires long-term care, they will be shipped off to a different setting in the same psychiatrist in Louisville Kentucky after being treated inpatient for 30 days.

Psychiatric hospitals

Psychiatric hospitals are health facilities that are exclusively dedicated to treating mental illnesses. However, the doctors here can address different other medical conditions. Some psychiatric hospitals also provide alcohol and drug detoxification in addition to inpatient alcohol and drug rehabilitation services. Also, a psychiatric hospital may have special units catering to geriatric disorders, eating concerns, substance abuse, and adolescent and child services.

General medical and surgical hospitals

Sometimes, these settings may be equipped with a psychiatric unit and substance abuse unit, but the units are far less common. Surgical and general medical hospitals provide health services otherwise not available in a typical psychiatric hospital.

Residential mental health treatment settings

They are known to offer longer-term care for patients. The vast majority of residential settings offer medical care although they are more comfortable and less hospital-like compared to inpatient hospitals. Some examples of residential mental health treatment settings include:

Psychiatric residential centers

These mental health facilities are designed for people that are suffering from a psychiatric disorder, for example, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Alternatively, it could cater to people with dual diagnoses, that is, patients with substance abuse and mental disorder. This tends to interfere with their capacity to function independently.

Alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities

These are other types of mental health facilities in Kentucky and are inpatient settings that offer treatment for addiction problems. They may also offer detoxification services. It offers residence to patients for 30 days although the facilities may tailor stays based on their policy.

Nursing homes

These may offer psychiatric consultation where needed.

Outpatient Settings

Outpatient mental health facilities in Kentucky might be available in a whole host of types, but the one thing that is common among them is that all of them involve visiting doctor offices and have no overnight stay. Certain outpatient facilities are to be found in community health centers, with others sited in general hospitals that involve a patient visiting an outpatient unit for an appointment. Also, many patients requiring mental health treatment or counseling visit private clinics to see a psychiatrist in Louisville Kentucky.

Partial hospitalization programs (PHPs)

More commonly referred to as day programs, these are outpatient facilities that mental health patients attend for 6-8 hours a day, daily or for the vast majority of the week. The facilities, which aren’t as intensive as inpatient hospitalization, may concentrate on substance abuse and/or psychiatric treatment. They commonly provide educational sessions, group therapy, and individual counseling. A partial hospitalization program may be a freestanding facility or a part of the services offered by a hospital.

Intensive outpatient programs (IOPs)

They resemble PHPs but the difference is that patients attend them for three to four hours only. The meetings occur mostly during evening hours to cater to working patients. Most intensive outpatient programs concentrate either on treating mental health problems or substance abuse. They could be standalone or a part of hospital services.

Outpatient Clinics

Under these settings, patients get therapy services from various mental health experts. Services vary from one clinic to another, and typically fall in these categories: group therapy, individual therapy, and medication management.

Community Mental Health Centers

These clinics are also known as Mental Health and Mental Retardation Centers and treat patients with lower incomes than that determined by a state.

Specialists in private practice

If you want to see a private psychiatrist in Louisville Kentucky, then they fall in this bracket. These health professionals offer group or solo private practice at their offices, and their services include counseling or mental health treatment. They may offer appointments for individual, family, or group therapy. Many practitioners readily accept insurance payments, although the insurance plans they will accept vary. Some accept personal payment only for services rendered.

Telepsychiatry, Telemental Health Services

These refer to the remote provision of psychiatric diagnosis and care, and it could be offered by a psychiatrist in Louisville Kentucky. It could also involve delivering psychological services and support over the internet via videoconferencing, online chat or email, or over the phone. The services boost access to treatment for patients with mental health problems living in remote areas or those underserved. It is also meant for people unable to leave their homes because of mobility problems, illnesses, or emergencies. The facilities also let clinicians provide support for clients or patients between visits.

Conclusion

Treatment for mental illnesses can occur in various settings and tend to involve providers from several disciplines like psychiatrists, nurses, psychologists, mental health aides, peer support professionals, and counselors. The settings are broadly categorized into three main classes which are inpatient, outpatient, and residential. The good news is that most top mental health facilities in Kentucky have one form of these categories or the other. You just have to be careful to ensure that you get the right psychiatry or counselor because all of them are not the same.