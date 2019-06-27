Marc Persson on the Common Causes and Treatments of Back Pain

Back pain is an extremely common problem. Researchers estimate that over 80 percent of people will suffer from back pain at some point during their lives. Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. While back pain can be debilitating, there are solutions to help people feel better. Dr. Marc Persson, a chiropractor based in Pennsylvania, shares the most common causes of back pain and provide treatment suggestions.

Posture Problems

Many people have entirely preventable back pain, according to Dr. Marc S. Persson. When people slouch or sit improperly in a chair, they make themselves prone to back pain. These causes of back pain come on gradually, but they are difficult to reverse. It is important that all adults stand and sit properly. Make your workspace ergonomics, including setting your keyboard at the proper height and distance, and get a proper chair with lumbar support. When you have better posture, your spine will be less compressed, and you will feel relief from back pain.

Being Out of Shape

Being out of shape or overweight can also contribute to back pain, as core muscles are not strong enough to keep the body in proper alignment. To relieve this pain, patients should consider joining a gym or doing concentrated physical activity at least 3 times per week. When patients pay more attention to the overall health of their bodies, they will find that they have less back pain and feel healthier and more energetic in general.

Disc Problems

Back pain that comes from a slipped or herniated disc is especially painful. Discs are pads of cartilage that keeps the bones of the vertebrae from rubbing together. Discs help to keep the body in proper alignment. When the discs degenerate, they can slip or become worn away. This presents serious back pain problems for most patients. Disc pain can happen in any part of the back, but it is most common in the lower back.

Arthritis

Dr. Marc Persson states that arthritis is a condition which is characterized by joint inflammation. Arthritis in the lower back, known as lumbar arthritis, is uniquely debilitating. Osteoarthritis is the most common cause of arthritis pain in the lower back. The pain of lumbar arthritis can keep patients from performing tasks or activities they want to accomplish.

The pain of lumbar arthritis can cause joint creaking, muscle spasms, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion. Patients must be careful to avoid twisting and rapid movements of the lower back to prevent episodes from occurring.

Spinal Stenosis

Another uniquely painful condition affecting the back is spinal stenosis. This involves a narrowing of the spinal column, which presses on the nerves and causes pain. This condition is most often caused by arthritis, though it can be caused by other conditions like thickened ligaments, herniated disks, tumors, and spinal injuries.

Patients with spinal stenosis frequently present with numbness, weakness, balance issues, and neck pain. In serious cases, patients may also have bladder or bowel dysfunction. Cramping is another problem caused by spinal stenosis.

Sciatica

Sciatica is caused by pressure on the sciatic nerve, which runs down the lower back and the back of the leg. This condition causes pain that radiates up into the back and down the leg, causing patients to walk with difficulty. In some cases, the pain may run all the way down to the foot. Sciatica is frequently caused by herniated disks and spinal arthritis. Pregnant women are also prone to sciatica because the uterus puts pressure on the sciatic nerve.

Traumatic Injuries

Traumatic injuries are another major cause of back pain. Traumatic injuries can cause the spine to become misaligned, leading to greater pain and discomfort. Patients who have been in car accidents often develop back pain. Spinal manipulation by a chiropractor is a good way to relieve the pain after an accident.

Final Thoughts

Marc Persson offers these suggestions to patients who present with back pain in the hopes that he can help them conquer their problem. Patients should always see a qualified doctor or chiropractor when they are dealing with back pain. Sometimes, back pain is caused by other medical conditions like ovarian cysts, kidney problems, and spinal infections. It is wise to have all of the medical causes ruled out before beginning treatment for back pain.

With proper treatment from a chiropractor or primary care doctor, many people will be able to recover from back pain. Adding lifestyle changes like better posture, weight loss, and exercise will also help patients feel better.